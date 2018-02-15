At midday: TSX flat as resource stocks drop

Canada's main stock index was flat on Thursday as resource stocks declined.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 2.77 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,331.04.

TransCanada was one of the biggest advancer on the index, rising 4.7 per cent to $56.18, after its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations due to lower costs and an expansion of gas lines.

On the downside, Barrick Gold Corp. declined 3.3 per cent to $16.58 after the world's biggest gold producer projected an output drop over the next four years.

Barrick helped weigh on the materials sector, which retreated 0.9 per cent.

Energy stocks fell 1.4 per cent, including a 5.8-per-cent drop from Cenovus Energy Inc. to $9.31 and a 1.9-per-cent decline in Crescent Point Energy Corp. to $8.76.

Investors were also taking in a slew of Canadian corporate earnings, while global markets rose.

Bombardier Inc. jumped 9.1 per cent to $3.59 after an improvement in sales and margins in its rail division helped its quarterly profit beat estimates.

Late on Wednesday, an independent U.S. trade body said it had rejected hefty U.S. duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets partly because Boeing lost no sales or revenue when Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

Shopify Inc. weighed on the index, down 2.8 per cent at $166.78 after the company reported fourth-quarter results and guidance.

The financials group erased early gains and sat flat. Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.2 per cent to $77.55, while Royal Bank of Canada declined 0.1 per cent to $100.39

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.85 U.S. cents , up from Wednesday's average price of 79.61 U.S. cents.

Technology companies are leading stocks higher in morning trading Thursday, putting the market on track for its fifth gain in a row.

A brief dip in the late morning put U.S. indexes into the red for a few minutes, but stocks were higher again shortly before noon. Apple and Cisco were among the big winners in tech, while industrial companies including Boeing also rose. Energy company continued to struggle. The gains helped erase part of the steep losses the market suffered over the past two weeks.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,702. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 24,934. In the early going it jumped as much as 226 points, then briefly dropped as much as 84 points.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 24 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,167. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies was unchanged at 1,521.

Despite the gains over the past week, the S&P 500 is 6 per cent below the record high it set on Jan. 26. Trading volumes have returned to more typical levels this week. They spiked in the first two weeks of February as stock indexes took some wild swings.

U.S. crude oil fell 68 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $59.92 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost $1.05, or 1.6 per cent, to $63.31 a barrel in London.

Energy companies have done far worse than any other part of the market lately: of the 32 energy companies in the S&P 500, only four are currently higher than they were at the start of the year. Baker Hughes is down 19 per cent while Exxon is down 10 per cent and Chevron is down 11 per cent.

Technology bellwether Cisco reported a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected, and it also said it continued to win more subscriptions in its fiscal second quarter. Cisco also said it will buy back another $25 billion of its own stock. Cisco climbed $1.48, or 3.5 per cent, to $43.57.

Travel website TripAdvisor gained $3.09, or 7.6 per cent, to $43.82 after it also beat Wall Street estimates. The stock has surged 27 per cent this year.

Animal health company Zoetis rose $1.80, or 2.4 per cent, to $76.26 following its report, but data storage company NetApp lost $7.35, or 12.1 per cent, to $53.29 as its forecasts for the current quarter disappointed investors.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an investment in struggling Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. It owned 18.9 million shares of the Israeli drugmaker at the end of last year. Teva said in December that it would eliminate one-fourth of its jobs as it deals with falling generic drug prices, the loss of patent protection on its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and $30-billion in debt from its acquisition of Allergan's generics business.

On Thursday the stock climbed $1.40, or 7.2 per cent, to $20.73. Two years ago it was worth more than $55 a share.

While the Federal reserve said U.S. factory output was unchanged in January, industrial companies rose again. Boeing jumped $6.52, or 1.9 per cent, to $351.37 and aircraft maker United Technologies gained $2.25, or 1.8 per cent, to $128.25. Honeywell picked up $143 to $151.81.

U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4 per cent in January, the biggest increase since November. Rising prices can be a signal that inflation is increasing, but that didn't concern investors very much on Thursday. The main reason for the increase in prices was a big jump in energy prices in January, but those numbers have dropped recently. U.S. crude oil peaked at $66 a barrel in late January and is trading around $60 a barrel now.

The recent slump in the stock market started after the Labor Department said workers' pay climbed in January. Investors worried that that means inflation is gaining steam, and that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates faster than previously anticipated to keep that inflation in check. Those fears have eased somewhat over the last few days: investors had little reaction to Thursday's price report, or to a report Wednesday that showed consumer prices rose in January.

Investors have been "buying on the dips" for years, and the moves over the last few days may look familiar. The last significant drop in the market prior to this month came in June 2016, after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. The S&P 500 fell more than 5 per cent in just two days, then gained it back almost as quickly.

Overseas, France's CAC 40 climbed 1 per cent as Airbus surged 7.6 per cent after its latest quarter report. Germany's DAX dipped 0.1 per cent and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.5 per cent and in Hong Kong the Hang Seng advanced 2 per cent in a half-day trading session.

Markets in mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for the lunar new year holiday.

With files from The Associated Press