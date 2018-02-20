At midday: TSX flat as strong energy offsets mining weakness

Canada's main stock index see-sawed on Tuesday, with strength in the heavyweight energy sector offseting weakness among mining stocks.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,455.70.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. rising 2.6 per cent to $9.04 and Suncor Energy Inc. up 1.8 per cent to $44.14.

Story continues below advertisement

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent. Teck Resources Ltd. was down 1.9 per cent to $36.68, while Goldcorp Inc. dropped 1.4 per cent to $16.70.

Other declining stocks included Manulife Financial Corp. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.. Both were down 1.2 per cent.

Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.5 per cent due to lower sales in the personal and household goods sector, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4-per-cent increase.

A six-day rebound in world stocks sputtered on Tuesday, hurt by rising bond yields and disappointing earnings from U.S. retailers, while the U.S. dollar extended a rebound from three-year lows.

Pressured by higher yields, Wall Street's main equity indexes fell after six straight days of gains as the market reopened following the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday.

Shares of the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer Walmart slumped more than 9 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit and a sharp drop in online sales growth during the holiday period.

Shares of other retail majors Target and Costco Wholesale also fell, dragging the S&P consumer staples index down 1.93 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.27 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 25,031.11, the S&P 500 lost 10.19 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,722.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.76 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 7,251.23.

World equity markets also sank, with the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shedding 0.42 percent. Emerging market stocks lost 0.58 per cent, and Asian stocks were also subdued.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.38 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.01 per cent.

European shares held steady, supported by softer domestic currencies. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.22 per cent.

Investors looking to the greenback shrugged off worries about the U.S. budget deficit, focusing on large U.S. government debt auctions this week and sending the dollar higher.

"What we are seeing is just a little bit of profit-taking (in other currencies), a little bit of bargain-hunting," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

"Given the focus on the deficit, the dependence on foreign investment, I think we will have to see relatively strong demand at these auctions," he said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's deluge of $258-billion of government debt supply.

The dollar index, tracking the unit against key world currencies, rose 0.59 per cent, continuing its rebound from three-year lows. The euro was last 0.51 per cent lower at $1.2344.

The stronger dollar and uncertainty about big Treasury auctions weighed on gold prices, which dropped for a third session.

Spot gold dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,338.00 an ounce.

The dollar's rebound also meant most emerging market currencies were under pressure.

South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both gave back more of their recent gains, while growing concerns about fraud at India's second-largest state-run bank sent the rupee skidding to a near three-month low.

Brent oil prices fell on Tuesday, under pressure from a stronger dollar and a bout of profit-taking, while U.S. futures held steady, bringing the discount between the two key futures contracts to a six-month low.

Brent crude futures were down 65 cents from Monday's close at $65.02 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2 cents from their last close on Friday to $61.70 a barrel.

Brent was trading at a premium to WTI of over $7 a barrel at the start of the year.

Reduced supply from Canada to the United States caused by pipeline reductions was supporting WTI, traders said .

A narrower premium of Brent to WTI means it is also less attractive for consumers in northwest Europe to import U.S. crude, especially with refiners conducting maintenance. Premiums for local North Sea grades are at multi-month lows.

Logistical constraints in the United States have even caused prices for regional grades to diverge.

"Less crude oil is being transported from Canada to Cushing due to the restricted capacity of the Keystone pipeline. And for another, new pipeline capacities mean more crude oil is leaving Cushing," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"Light Louisiana Sweet, the reference type for comparable oil on the U.S. Gulf Coast, even costs only $2 more than WTI. It therefore makes hardly any sense for refineries on the Gulf Coast to buy WTI from Cushing – indeed this would not be cost effective at all if the price gap narrowed any further."

Louisiana light sweet crude is trading at a premium of around $2 a barrel to WTI, down from nearly $5 a month ago.

Overall, oil markets remain supported by supply restraint on the part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started last year to draw down excess global inventories.