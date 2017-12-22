At midday: TSX flat, but heading for biggest weekly gain in months

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but was on track for its sharpest weekly gain in almost three months.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.07 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 16,177.56. It remains on track for a 0.7-per-cent rise for the week, its largest weekly increase since late September.

Just four of the index's 10 main sectors moved lower, with the energy group climbing 0.1 per cent, while decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

Among the most influential decliners on the index was First Majestic Silver Corp, which fell 10.6 percent to $8.68 after Bank of Montreal analysts cut the stock to "underperform" and lowered its price target.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 1.8 per cent to $17.30, while the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Teck Resources rose 1 per cent to $32.45 after the miner reached a wage deal with one union at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile, ending an eight-day strike.

The Canadian economy paused in October, reinforcing expectations that growth cooled in the second half of the year and taking some steam out of bets that the central bank could raise interest rates as soon as January.

The blue-chip Dow Jones index was lower in thin pre-holiday trading on Friday, pressured by losses in UnitedHealth and Nike.

Shares of UnitedHealth were down 1.2 per cent after the health insurer agreed to buy Chilean healthcare company Banmedica SA for $2.8-billion.

Nike forecast muted current-quarter revenue growth that took a toll on its shares, which fell 3.1 per cent.

"Volumes in the stock market are down 28 per cent," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

U.S. markets are shut for the Christmas holiday on Monday.

Still, major Wall Street indexes were on track to end the week higher, buoyed by a historic overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

President Donald Trump signed Republicans' massive $1.5-trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday and also approved a short-term spending bill that averts a possible government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22.45 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 24,759.84 and the S&P 500 was down 2 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,682.57.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 7.99 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 6,957.37.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending accelerated in November and shipments of key capital goods orders increased for the 10th straight month, the latest signs of strong momentum in the economy as the year winds down.

"The data is relatively mixed but biased to the upside, and consumer sentiment continues to be strong and that bodes well for economic strength in 2018," said Matthew Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wildly volatile bitcoin plunged below $13,000, losing around a third of its market value in five days. Companies that have been trying to ride the bitcoin wave were hit hard by the cryptocurrency's slump.

Long Blockchain, Overstock.com, Xunlei , Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group tumbled between 6 per cent and 17 per cent.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.41-per-cent gain in utilities. Financial stocks fell 0.47 per cent and were the biggest losers.

Celgene shares fell 1.4 per cent after the company's follicular lymphoma regimen failed in a clinical trial.

Ignyta soared about 72 per cent after Swiss drugmaker Roche said it would buy the U.S. cancer drug specialist for $1.7-billion.

Oil prices dipped on Friday in light volumes but stayed near their highest levels since 2015 on pledges from OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia that any exit from crude output cuts would be gradual.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 3 cents at $64.87 a barrel, after ending Thursday at $64.90, its highest close since June 2015.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.14 a barrel, down 22 cents. WTI has also been touching values not seen since mid-2015 over the past two months.

Market liquidity was drying up on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of the Christmas and New Year breaks.

About 170,000 front-month U.S. crude futures changed hands while front-month Brent crude futures saw the lowest trade volumes in about seven months, excluding expiration days.

"I think the market is looking balanced overall but think the risk remains to the upside in Brent spreads due to continued price appreciation," said Scott Shelton, broker at ICAP in Durham, NC.

"Traders who are flat and waiting for a dip will come in on the first trading day of the month in January in 2018 with a fresh P&L wondering if $60 WTI and $66 Brent are buys or not."

Oil prices have recovered in the past year on the back of oil production cuts by OPEC, Russia and other producers, helping reduce the global inventory overhang.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters OPEC and Russia would exit cuts smoothly, possibly extending curbs in some form to avoid creating any new surplus.

"There is a consensus among the (oil) ministers that we should avoid oversupply on the market when exiting the deal," Novak said, comments that will calm investor worries that Moscow wants a speedy exit.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said it was premature to discuss changes to the pact on supply cuts as market rebalancing was unlikely to happen until the second half of 2018.

The OPEC-led pact to withhold supplies started in January this year. The producer group and its allies agreed to extend the cuts cover all of 2018 from their March expiry.

The supply restraint has reduced oil inventories and helped push up Brent by more than 45 percent since June this year.

"OPEC's extension of its production cuts through the end of 2018 is a necessary condition for continued inventory drawdown," U.S. investment bank Jefferies said, raising its 2018 Brent forecast to $63 from $57, and its WTI forecast to $59 from $54.

Novak said some pressure on prices was possible in the first quarter of 2018 when demand traditionally declines and added he saw prices hovering at around $50 to $60 in 2018.