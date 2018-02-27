At midday: TSX flat despite industrial, Scotiabank gains

Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday, despite gains in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported results and an advance in shares of industrial companies.

Scotiabank's quarterly earnings topped market expectations. Its shares climbed 1.3 percent to $79.82.

Bank of Montreal fell 1.1 per cent to $98.53 after reporting results that were heavily affected by a writedown due to U.S. tax reform.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.33 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,709.33.

The industrial sector added 0.4 per cent.

One of the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc., which rose 3.5 per cent to $43.71. Boyd Group Income Fund rose 2.2 per cent to $106.39.

Energy stock fell 0.2 per cent with Encana Corp. dropping 1 per cent to $13.94 and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. down 1.3 per cent to $29.12.

Marijuana stocks also declined in morning trading. Canopy Growh Corp. fell 4.4 per cent to $26.08, Aphria Inc. was down 1.6 per cent to $13.89 and Aurora Cannabis Inc. sat 3.3 per cent lower at $9.83.

Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy trading on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields rose after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy was strengthening and that inflation would rise.

Following his comments, traders of U.S. short-term interest rate futures began pricing in a higher chance of a fourth rate hike this year, based on a Reuters analysis.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a session high of 2.914 per cent.

"Pretty much the market is going to be fluttering back and forth in both directions based on things he says today, so it doesn't surprise me too much," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"It's his first speech and the market is already in a higher volatility phase."

In his prepared remarks, Powell had hinted that the central bank would stick to its current path of gradual rate hikes despite the added stimulus of tax cuts and government spending.

Powell's testimony comes at a sensitive time for the market, which has swayed wildly in recent weeks on inflation fears.

Stocks have recovered much of their losses from the early February sell-off, when they shed more than 10 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 25,688.93, the S&P 500 was down 7.08 points, or 0.254713 per cent, at 2,772.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 28.97 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 7,392.50.

U.S. cable giant Comcast offered to buy Sky for $31-billion in an unsolicited approach, taking on Rupert Murdoch's Fox and Bob Iger's Walt Disney in the battle for Europe's biggest pay-TV group.

Comcast fell 5.2 per cent, while Walt Disney dropped 3.1 per cent and Twenty-First Century Fox 1.9 per cent, dragging down the S&P consumer discretionary index.

In a big week for retail earnings, Macy's reported higher-than-expected same-store sales growth for the fourth quarter. Its shares jumped 11 percent.

Fitbit slumped more than 10 per cent after the wearable device maker forecast current-quarter results below estimates.

Luxury builder Toll Brothers' shares rose 1.2 per cent after it reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates as it sold more homes at higher prices.

Oil dipped on Tuesday before weekly data that is forecast to show rising U.S. crude inventories, although investor confidence in OPEC's ability to curb output helped stem the price slide.

Brent crude futures eased 6 cents to $67.44 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 12 cents to $63.79.

The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures on U.S. crude inventories later on Tuesday. Stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.7 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

Inventories have fallen by more than 100 million barrels, or a quarter, in the last 12 months, to their lowest in three years. Seasonally, stocks tend to build in the first three months of the year.