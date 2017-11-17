At midday: TSX gets boost from energy and mining shares

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher commodity prices helped resource shares, but losses from earlier in the week left the index on course to snap a nine-week winning streak.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.70 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,983.13.

Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups gained ground.

Gains for the index came as data showing a drop in Canada's annual inflation rate gave the Bank of Canada room to wait until next year to raise interest rates again.

Before this week, the TSX had advanced for nine consecutive weeks, a feat not seen since late 1996.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent. Teck Resources Ltd. gained 4.3 per cent to $28.22.

Energy group gained 0.8 per cent. Encana Corp. jumped 2.1 per cent to $12.94, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd was up 2.5 per cent to $17.

Financial shares, which account for 35 per cent of the index's weight, firmed 0.3 per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes were on track to post small weekly losses on Friday as investors were skeptical about the Republicans' efforts to pass the tax bill.

The House of Representatives took important steps on Thursday toward the biggest U.S. tax-code overhaul since the 1980s, approving a broad package of cuts, while a Senate panel advanced its own version of the legislation.

Tax debate shifts to the Senate, where the plan has already faced resistance and the Republican majority is much slimmer.

"The market is still kind of nervous with respect to the tax bill moving to the next stage," said Massud Ghaussy, director at Nasdaq Advisory Services.

"The GOP can afford only two defections and they are not expecting any Democrats to vote for it."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 75.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 23,382.89, the S&P 500 was down 3.51 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,582.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.73 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,790.56.

Strong earnings and good economic data have underpinned much of the rally this year. The S&P 500 has risen about 15 per cent this year, its biggest gain in four years.

"We've been seeing a decent run-up in stocks recently, and it's just wobbly couple of days."

Oil prices rose but remained on course for their first week of losses in six, as concerns grew over Russia's support for an extension of the crude output cuts that have bolstered prices in recent months.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox rose 4 per cent after sources said Comcast and Verizon had expressed interest in acquiring a significant part of the company's assets.

Abercrombie & Fitch jumped 27 per cent and Gap rose about 9 per cent after the apparel retailers reported results that beat estimates.

Those, along with a surge for sports retailers including Foot Locker, Shoe Carnival and Hibbett Sports were the latest signs of a revival of fortunes in a battered U.S. retail sector.

But adding to pressure on the dollar was a Wall Street Journal report that investigators probing possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had subpoenaed President Trump's election campaign for documents.

A surprise launch of a $200,000 sports car by Tesla, helped its shares rise about 3 per cent.