At midday: TSX gets boost from resource shares as oil prices rise

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by materials and energy shares as oil prices rose, while domestic retail sales data reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada is on hold until next year.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,086,10. The index moved closer to a record high reached earlier this month at 16,131.79.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose.

The energy group gained 0.4 per cent. Cenovus Energy Inc. rose 1.1 per cent to $12.45, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. was up 0.9 per cent to $9.47. Imperial Oil increased 0.8 per cent to $39.96.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.6 per cent to $18.25, while Wheaton Precious Metals rose 1.6 per cent to $27.51.

One of largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Lundin Mining , which rose 2.2 per cent, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Ltd., down 4.1 per cent.

Canadian retail sales rose far less than expected in September as higher gasoline prices were offset by a decline in purchases of vehicles and clothing, pointing to cooler economic growth that could keep the Bank of Canada cautious about raising interest rates further.

The central bank hiked in July and September for the first time in seven years.

The near 3-per-cent drop in China reflected its recent bond markets worries, adding to a subdued mood in Europe where, with trading constrained by the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, the main bourses opened in the red for the 10th day in the last 13.

Surveys covering Europe's services and manufacturing industries outshone the most optimistic forecasts in Reuters polls, with factories having the second-best month in the index's history.

That helped some European stock markets regain lost ground, and by early afternoon the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 per cent after after opening 0.3 per cent lower.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1 per cent, having earlier touched a record high.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent, trimming opening losses of 0.5 per cent. One of the index's heavyweight utilities Centrica crashed over 16 per cent in what could be is biggest daily drop ever.

Moves were expected to be minor in light of Thanksgiving. Japanese markets had also been closed, though there was no shortage of action in Asia.

The U.S. dollar's rout took it as low as 111.07 yen after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed many participants were concerned inflation would stay below the bank's 2-per-cent target for longer than expected.

That view echoed comments from Chair Janet Yellen and led markets to pare back pricing for more rate hikes next year.

The dollar clawed back to 111.14 yen in Europe but the overnight move was its largest single-day fall against the Japanese currency since May.

"The dollar has had a rough ride in the aftermath of the Fed minutes," said CIBC's head of currency strategy Jeremy Stretch, who added there was also a growing sense among analysts that the Bank of Japan could start scaling back its stimulus.

Bonds had marked a comeback on the speculation the Fed might not tighten U.S. policy as aggressively as previously thought.

While a move in December to between 1.25 and 1.5 per cent is still almost fully priced in, Fed fund futures rallied to show rates at just 1.75 per cent by the end of next year.

Borrowing costs in the euro area also crept up with minutes from the European Central Bank's October meeting, at which monthly asset purchases were extended well into 2018 albeit at a reduced pace, due later alongside a number of ECB speakers.

"The most important information to come from the accounts will be the degree of support there was for keeping QE open- ended by saying that it can be done beyond September," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho.

The Fed's dovish turn helped break a sell-off in short-term U.S. Treasuries, with yields on the two-year note falling almost five basis points to 1.727 per cent. That was the sharpest daily drop since early September.

The rally spilled over into Asia, where Australian 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since June.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a 10-year peak with a rise of 0.15 percent, as did Hong Kong's main index.

Wall Street had been an oasis of calm in comparison, with the Dow closing for the Thanksgiving break off 0.27 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.07 per cent.

Commodities were pushed onto the back foot again as the dollar started to recover in Europe. Gold was flat at $1,292.02 an ounce having added 0.9 pe rcent overnight.

U.S. crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from U.S. producers.

U.S. crude was up 35 cents at $58.39 per barrel by 10:58 a.m. ET, close to a two-year peak of $58.44 touched earlier in the session.

Brent crude traded at $63.40 per barrel, 8 cents above its last close.

Trading volumes were thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The shutdown on TransCanada Corp's 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline following a spill last week has helped drive oil prices higher because of expectations it will reduce crude stocks in the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

"Inventories should drain sharply in the next few weeks given the uncertain timeline for a restart of the Keystone pipeline, a major artery for Canadian heavy oil barrels into the heart of the Cushing hub," said Martin King, a GMP FirstEnergy analyst in Calgary.

Prices also found support from a drawdown in commercial fuel inventories in the United States.

U.S. stocks fell 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 17, and have dropped 15 percent from record highs in March to below 2016 levels.

The market shrugged off data showing U.S. output has risen by 15 per cent since mid-2016 to a record 9.66 million bpd, helping turn the United States from the world's biggest importer to a major exporter.

Climbing U.S. output threatens efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and some other non-OPEC producers to reduce global supplies by limiting their production.

"Whatever OPEC will be discussing and ... agreeing upon can be made redundant by the actions of U.S. suppliers, which are likely to hike up production in a similar order," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.

He said another rise of 800,000 to 1 million bpd in U.S. output in 2018 would mean "attempts by OPEC to tighten the market may not be successful."

OPEC meets on Nov. 30 to discuss policy, with Saudi Arabia lobbying for extending cuts that are due to expire in March.