Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain in trading Thursday, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. after strength in its wireless business help it beat earnings expectations.

That move was offset by a fall in shares of Hydro One Ltd., down 2 per cent after the electric utility said it would buy rival Avista Corp for about $6.7-billion to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 12.73 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 15,257.44.

Six of its 10 main groups were lower, with decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.2-to-1 ratio.

The Canadian dollar was at 79.42 cents (U.S.), up marginally.

The index’s biggest sectors were little changed, with the energy group down 0.4 per cent and financials adding 0.2 per cent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 0.3 per cent. The telecom sector rose 1 per cent.

Telecom and cable company Rogers rose 1.5 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of strong growth in its wireless business that offset declines in cable.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. rose 0.1 per cent after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit late on Wednesday but executives expressed concern about grain shipments for the second half of the year.

BlackBerry Ltd. was flat after it said it had won the right to sell tools for encrypting phone calls and text messages to the U.S. government.

U.S. stocks traded little changed in late morning session on Thursday, struggling to hold on to the record highs on the S&P and the Nasdaq, weighed by a drop in consumer discretionary stocks and disappointing earnings by some big names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 37.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 21,603.20, the S&P 500 was up 0.31 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,474.14. The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.99 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 6,392.04.

Home Depot fell 4.3 per cent, shaving off 45 points off the Dow and weighing the most on the S&P 500.

Sears soared 13.5 per cent after the retailer said it would sell its Kenmore home appliances on Amazon.com and integrate the brand’s smart gadgets with the online giant’s Alexa digital assistant.

The news, however, dragged down the shares of fellow retailer Best Buy by 3.5 per cent.

Cigarette maker Philip Morris was down 1 per cent after its quarterly profit missed expectations and was among the top drags on the S&P.

Qualcomm fell 5 per cent after the chipmaker’s forecast missed estimates.

Still, overall earnings continue to beat expectations which, along with a rally in technology shares, helped all three major indexes to close at a record high on Wednesday.

Analysts are estimating an 8.7 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings and a 4.6 per cent increase in revenue for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visa, Microsoft and eBay are due to report results after the closing bell.

“Earnings are going to surprise to the upside and so far it’s been good,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

“I think the one thing that’s changed is now we’re getting revenue growth because in many cases the world is doing better. That’s the big change to the economy over the past year and that’s what will keep the fire burning in the future.”

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the telecommunications index’s 0.60 per cent rise leading the advancers.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims fell to a five-month low. Claims fell to 233,000, below the 245,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Abbott Laboratories rose 2.3 per cent after the healthcare company raised its full-year profit forecast.

Property and casualty insurer Travelers was down 1.7 per cent after reporting a drop in quarterly profit.

