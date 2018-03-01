At midday: TSX hits 2-week low as commodity prices fall

Canada's main stock index hit a two-week low on Thursday as commodity prices fell, but the index pared its earlier losses as investors weighed testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell told Congress that there was no evidence that the U.S. economy is currently overheating. Investors have worried that the U.S. central bank will accelerate the pace of its interest rate increases this year.

Investors also weighed the potential introduction of U.S. trade protection measures after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade."

Story continues below advertisement

At 11:00 a.m. (ET), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.83 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,409.85. The index touched its lowest intraday since Feb. 15 at 15,356.07.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost nearly 1 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.4 per cent to C$ 14.42 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 3.1 per cent to C$20.26.

Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,307.5 an ounce, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar. U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 per cent at $60.66 a barrel.

Still, the energy group rose 0.2 per cent, helped by a 1.8 per cent gain for the shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to C$40.45 after the company reported Q4 profit that beat estimates.

Toronto-Dominion Bank also rallied after reporting quarterly earnings that beat market expectations. Its shares rose 1.4 per cent to C$75.00.

The index was posting three new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, while seven of its 10 main groups fell.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street

U.S. stocks bounced between gains and losses as investors digested Senate testimony by Powell, whose comments riled markets earlier this week. Treasuries pared an earlier gain as inflation data matched expectations.

"The Federal Reserve has been relatively clear in their expectation for inflation to 'move up' this year," Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., wrote in an email. "This month's PCE (personal consumption expenditures ) report, however, suggests that inflation still remains stubbornly below the Fed's 2 per cent target. With the bar of expectations set relatively high, a lack of meaningful improvement in inflation should make it increasingly difficult for the Fed to justify additional policy adjustments in the near-term."

Traders are on edge during Powell's second day of Congressional testimony after his comments on Tuesday about the strength of the U.S. economy opened the door to speculation that the Fed plans to quicken the pace of monetary tightening, a move investors worry could derail growth.

"In many ways, the Fed is going to be considering things against a backdrop of an economy that's expanding above trend with excess demand and no spare capacity, and against a backdrop of pretty strong fiscal stimulus," said David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers. "The Fed is actually going to be wondering whether or not four rate hikes are going to be enough this year."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx 600 Index fell as some companies missed their earnings estimates and manufacturing data showed that growth may have peaked. The U.K. pound was flat after the European Union published a draft Brexit treaty, squaring off with Prime Minister Theresa May. The Australian dollar dropped after business investment unexpectedly fell in the final three months of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent as of 11:03 a.m. in New York. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.6 per cent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.9 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped 0.1 per cent to 2.85 per cent. Germany's 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.64 per cent, the lowest in five weeks. Britain's 10-year yield decreased four basis points to 1.464 per cent, the lowest in a month.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1 per cent to $60.52 a barrel. Gold decreased 0.9 per cent to $1,306.06 an ounce, the weakest in two months.

With files from Bloomberg News