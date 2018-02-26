At midday: TSX hits 3-week high as miners rise with commodity prices

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday and reached a three-week high, as gains in prices of commodities such as gold and silver boosted share prices of mining companies.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 58.30 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 15,696.74. It was the index's highest since Feb. 2.

One of the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Lucara Diamond, which rose 20.2 per cent, while the largest decliner was Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 6.4 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was up 0.3 per cent. The prices of gold, silver and copper were trading in positive territory.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. rose 3.1 per cent to $10.63, while West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. was up 2.2 per cent to $94.10.

Both financial and energy stocks were up 0.6 per cent on the day.

Canadian Western Bank jumped 2.3 per cent to $38.02, while Bank of Nova Scotia increased 1.3 per cent to $79.39.

U.S. Stocks are climbing again on Monday as markets around the world continue to claw back from their sharp tumble last month.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index has regained more than half its 10.2 per cent loss since setting its record a month ago. Treasury yields, which have been at the centre of worries for stock investors, eased.

The S&P 500 was up nearly 17 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 2,764, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time and on track for its third straight gain. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 239, or 0.9 per cent, to 25,553, and the Nasdaq composite gained 48, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,386.

A jump in interest rates was what triggered the sell-off for stock markets around the world last month. That's why an appearance this week by the Federal Reserve's chairman is so anticipated.

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his first testimony as chairman of the Fed to Congress, and he'll speak about monetary policy before the House of Representatives' financial services committee Tuesday morning. Investors will dissect it immediately for clues on how aggressive the Fed will be in raising interest rates to forestall inflation.

Treasury yields have been climbing over the last month for a range of reasons, including higher expectations for inflation, a strengthening U.S. economy and the U.S. government's increased need to borrow.

Treasury yields pulled back on Monday from the four-year high they hit last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84 per cent from 2.87 per cent late Friday. The two-year yield, which is influenced more by expectations of movement by the Fed, fell to 2.21 per cent from 2.27 per cent. The 30-year yield, which is influenced more by expectations for inflation, sank to 3.13 per cent from 3.16 per cent.

Higher interest rates can hurt stock prices by making bonds look more attractive as investments, and Wall Street is split on how high they can climb. Most of Wall Street is anticipating a gradual increase, as the Fed slowly moves short-term rates higher.

One exception is Morgan Stanley, where strategists say the 10-year Treasury yield could fall back below 2 per cent by the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

One driver for stocks in recent weeks is how impressive corporate profit reports have been.

Roughly 90 per cent of S&P 500 companies have said how much they earned during the last three months of 2017, and three quarters of them made more than analysts expected, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. More important to investors is that 75 per cent of companies made more in revenue than expected. Revenue growth is on pace to be the best since the summer of 2011, according to FactSet.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 per cent, and the German DAX gained 0.2 per cent. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.9 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.2 per cent, and the South Korean Kospi added 0.3 per cent. China's Shanghai composite jumped 1.2 per cent.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 13 cents to $63.68 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 23 cents to $67.54.

Gold rose $4.30 to $1,334.60 per ounce, and natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

With files from The Associated Press