At midday: TSX hits 7-week low as energy shares fall

Canada's main stock index fell to a more than seven-week low on Tuesday as the heavy-weight energy sector was pulled down by weaker oil prices for the second straight day.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.02 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 15,993.25.

The index touched a session low of 15,965.04, its weakest level since Dec. 7 and joining a sell-off in stocks world-wide.

Story continues below advertisement

The energy group retreated 2.2 per cent as U.S. crude prices were down amid signs of rising U.S. crude output.

Suncor Energy Inc. was one of the biggest drag on the index, down 1.5 per cent at $44.83, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. declined 1.7 per cent to $42.92.

Shares of Thomson Reuters bucked the downward trend, up 9.3 per cent at $58.555 after sources said Blackstone Group was in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in a key Thomson Reuters unit.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 6.6 per cent at $12.11; Bombardier Inc., down 2.5 per cent at $3.51 and Canopy Growth Co., down 6.3 per cent at $31.02.

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling as much as 352 points, hammered by a rise in bond yields and a decline in healthcare companies.

Shares of healthcare-related companies dropped after Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan said they plan to form a venture aimed at lowering healthcare costs for their U.S. employees.

The S&P health sector tumbled 1.6 per cent, the most among the 11 major sectors. Health insurer UnitedHealth fell 4.3 per cent, the most among Dow components, while Cigna's 6.4-per-cent drop was the biggest on the S&P 500.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Treasury long-dated yields rose in choppy trading ahead of a slew of events this week such as a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision which could help shed more light on the outlook for interest rates this year.

The Fed's ongoing two-day meeting will be watched for comments that could raise the likelihood of rates being hiked four times this year, instead of three, especially as inflation readings have firmed in recent readings.

"Investors are getting a bit worried about inflation which has led some people to believe that the Fed might be more aggressive when it comes to raising rates," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

The Dow was down 248.23 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 26,191.25. The 352-point drop to its session low was the Dow's steepest intraday point drop since May 17.

The S&P 500 was down 20.43 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 2,833.10 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 42.70 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 7,423.81.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed gauge for investors' "fears", rose to as much as 14.69, its highest level since August.

Story continues below advertisement

"I think despite this selloff, all indications point to a firming economy and I do expect to see some bargain hunters step in soon," Mr. Pavlik said.

The energy index fell 1.54 percent as U.S. crude prices tumbled 2 per cent on ongoing evidence of rising U.S. crude output.

Among earnings, Pfizer shares fell 3 per cent. They had risen about 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company's quarterly results and full-year forecasts beat expectations.

Harley-Davidson dropped 7.7 per cent after the motorcycle maker forecast a drop in shipments this year.

MetLife dropped 8.7 per cent after saying the U.S. financial regulator is looking into the insurer's failure to pay some workers' pensions.

Apple was down another 0.6 per cent, still feeling the effects of news that the company will halve production of its $999 iPhone X smartphone.