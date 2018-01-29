At midday: TSX hits one-month low as resources fall

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hitting its lowest level in a month as energy and other resource shares declined alongside the price of oil.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 118.95 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 16,120.27, its weakest intra-day level since Dec. 28.

The energy group retreated 1.6 per cent as U.S. crude prices were down over 1 per cent as rising U.S. output eclipsed attempts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

Enbridge Inc was among the biggest drags on the index, down 1.1 percent at $46.52.

Gold producers retreated 2.7 per cent as the price of gold was hurt by strength in the U.S. dollar. Among the decliners, Barrick Gold shed 2.1 per cent to $17.81.

Cannabis company Aphria Inc fell 5.1 per cent to $19.14 after it said it would buy Nuuvera Inc for $826-million to expand globally. Shares of Nuuvera jumped 11.4 per cent to $7.80.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Torex Gold Resources, which rose 16.2 per cent, while the largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 7 per cent.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume, Bombardier was up 3.7 per cent at $3.67 after a U.S. trade commission on Friday backed the Canadian plane maker in a trade dispute with Boeing.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 81.03 U.S. cents.

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Tuesday, easing from record levels hit last week, weighed down by a slump in Apple after a media report added to concerns about demand for the iPhone X.

Apple fell as much as 2.6 per cent in early trading after the Nikkei said the company will halve the production target for its flagship iPhone X this quarter.

The report added to growing concerns around weak sales of the $999 phone ahead of Apple's quarterly results on Thursday.

The technology sector's 0.75-per-cent drop weighed the most on the markets, but the biggest decliners were the defensive sectors utilities, real estate and telecommunications, all down more than 1 per cent as U.S. 10-year treasury yields hit their highest since 2014.

The higher yields boost bank stocks, which were among the few gainers on a day when all 11 major S&P sectors were lower.

"Today's movement is just a bit of profit taking after last week and ahead of a very busy week," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Beside a host of earnings reports, this week includes U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and the jobs report on Friday.

"The earning season has been pretty good so far and guidance, for the most part, has been strong, which should support equities," Frederick said.

Strong earnings reports have pushed up analysts estimates for S&P 500 earnings growth to 13.2 percent, from 12 percent at the start of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data, helping send Wall Street on its best four-week run since 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 104.41 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 26,512.3, the S&P 500 was down 13.65 points, or 0.475135 per cent, at 2,859.22.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 34.43 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 7,471.34.

But the blistering pace of the S&P's 7-per-cent rally this year has also driven up the anxiety factor in the market, in a break with history.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the main gauge to measure fears of a near-term drop, was 13.23, its highest since Dec. 1.

Among stocks, AT&T Verizon and Sprint dropped between 1.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent on reports that the U.S. government was planning to build a super-fast 5G wireless network to counter the threat of espionage.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group soared as much as 32.4 per cent to an all-time high after K-cup maker Keurig Green Mountain said it will buy the soda maker in a deal worth more than $21-billion.

Wynn Resorts fell 6.6 per cent after the company said it is forming a committee to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Steve Wynn.