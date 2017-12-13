At midday: TSX hits record high on financial, mining stocks boost

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday in a broad rally, boosted by gains for financial stocks, miners, and railways while energy companies weighed.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.63 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 16,168.66 and was on track for its fifth straight day of gains.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 per cent, while industrials rose 0.5 per cent.

Kinross Gold Corp. jumped 4.3 per cent to $5.09, while First Quantum Minerals Ltd. rose 2.2 per cent to $16.51.

Small marijuana company CannaRoyalty Corp jumped 8.5 per cent to $2.93 after opening exclusive licensing talks with larger company Aurora Cannabis for its consumer-oriented cannabis products. Aurora was down 2.4 per cent at $7.07.

Elsewhere, rival Aphria Inc. dropped 4.4 per cent to $14.45, while Canopy Growth Corp. fell 2.1 per cent to $19.58.

The energy group, which accounts for a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 0.8 per cent. MEG Energy Corp. fell 4.6 per cent to $5, while Cenovus Energy Inc. was down 2.2 per cent to $11.82.

The financials group, accounting for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 per cent.

Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.7 per cent to $102.73, while IGM Financial Inc. rose 1.1 per cent to $45.16.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.72 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

U.S. stocks inched higher on Wednesday powered by technology stocks but shares of big banks lost steam ahead of a widely-expected interest rate hike in the afternoon.

Tech stocks lifted major Wall Street indexes, with Apple and Facebook rising about 1 per cent each.

Shares of JPMorgan and Bank of America fell about half a percent each, dragging down the financial stocks as U.S. Treasury yields fell on the back of a disappointing November inflation report.

The markets appear to have already priced in a 25 basis points interest rate hike and investors are eager to know how the Federal Reserve would balance a stimulus-fueled boost to the economy by Trump's tax-cut plan with benign inflation and tepid wage growth.

"We don't know the details of the tax plan but we know that there will be one. The Fed will feel very comfortable given the good growth, stable inflation. Tax code stimulus should provide the Fed additional confidence in 2018," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York.

A Labor Department report showed underlying consumer inflation slowed in November amid weak healthcare costs and the biggest drop in apparel prices since 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.74 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 24,614.54 and the S&P 500 was up 6.13 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,670.24. The Nasdaq Composite was up 27.91 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 6,890.22.

Investors also assessed Democrat Doug Jones's victory in a bitter fight for a U.S. Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama on Tuesday.

A Jones victory could mean trouble for Mr. Trump's policy agenda as it narrows the Republicans' already slim majority in the Senate.

Jones is expected to take office in early January. Though his election will not effect the pending votes in Congress on a tax overhaul, it could add pressure on Republicans to get the bill through before the year end.

"With a less Republican seat in Alabama, that is going to expedite the Congress and the Senate to pass the tax bill before the year end, probably by next week," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

"It could be on Trump's desk, so that's going to keep the stock market positive."

Among big movers, Western Digital gained more than 3 per cent and was the biggest tech gainer after the company agreed to settle a dispute with Toshiba.

Shares of Finisar soared about 30 per cent after Apple said it would invest $390 million in the chipmaker to help make chips to power iPhone features.

Oil prices bounced between positive and negative territory on Wednesday after U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, though that was somewhat offset by a larger-than-forecast rise in gasoline inventories and more growth in U.S. oil production.

Expectations for an extended shutdown of a major North Sea crude pipeline continued to bolster Brent crude, the world oil benchmark.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by 5.1 million barrels, more than anticipated, and U.S. production figures hit another new record at 9.78 million barrels a day for weekly data. The U.S. peak, when records were only kept on a monthly basis, is 10.04 million bpd, set in November 1970.

"The report is modestly supportive on the large crude oil inventory decline. That decline was offset mightily by the large increase in gasoline inventories," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3 cents to $57.11 a barrel. Brent crude fell 23 cents to $63.04 a barrel. It settled down 2.1 per cent on Tuesday on a wave of profit-taking after the North Sea pipeline shutdown helped send the global benchmark above $65 for the first time since mid-2015.

Britain's biggest pipeline from its North Sea oil and gas fields is likely to be shut for several weeks for repairs. On Wednesday morning, its operator said it was still considering repair options and reiterated that any repairs would take several weeks.

The pipeline, which carries about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Forties crude, was shut after a crack was found. It has particular significance to global markets because Forties is the largest of the five crude oil streams that underpin the dated Brent benchmark.

A number of producers, including BP and Royal Dutch Shell, said they had closed down oil fields in response.

While the Forties shutdown has provided a price floor, early gains quickly evaporated in a global market that is still oversupplied and with output rising in the United States.

"The fact that the market sold off so much after the Forties outage shows that the market struggles to trend higher. Now, we're basically where we were a month ago," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy said.

Selling gained pace on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly short-term energy outlook that U.S. crude oil output will rise by 780,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record-high of 10.02 million bpd in 2018.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui said on Wednesday that it was premature to talk about an exit strategy from the current global supply cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.