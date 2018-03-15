At midday: TSX rises on higher oil prices, global stocks

Canada's main stock index crept up on Thursday, lifted by higher oil prices and a tentative rise in global stocks, with Magna International Inc leading the charge after announcing a partnership with U.S. ride-hailing company Lyft Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 28.20 points, or 0.18 points, at 15,681.81. Eight of the 10 major sector groups were in positive territory.

Magna was the biggest gainer on the index, up as much as 6.4 per cent to $73.39, a two-week high, after the auto parts maker said on Wednesday it would invest $200-million in Lyft and work with the U.S. company to manufacture self-driving cars.

Story continues below advertisement

Wood products maker Stella-Jones Inc. was the second-biggest gainer, recovering from a 6.2 per cent drop on Wednesday after saying its margins would remain under pressure in 2018. It was up 3.5 per cent at $45.93 on Thursday.

BlackBerry gained 3.6 per cent after the company announced it is extending executive chairman and chief executive John Chen's contract through to November, 2023. Mr. Chen joined BlackBerry in November, 2013 and has led the company through a restructuring that has seen it transform from a smartphone maker into a cybersecurity software and services firm.

Energy companies including Spartan Energy Corp, TORC Oil & Gas Ltd and Birchcliff Energy Ltd were among the 10 biggest gainers, rising 2.4 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

U.S. crude futures advanced 0.5 per cent to US$61.29 a barrel.

Gold and silver miner Klondex Mines Ltd. was the biggest decliner on the index, losing 13.7 per cent.

Other miners, including Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp and Eldorado Gold Corp, were also among the 10 biggest decliners, as metal prices pulled back.

Gold futures dropped 0.6 per cent to US$1,318.40 an ounce. Copper futures lost 1.3 per cent to US$6,900 a tonne.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Consumer cyclicals was the group with the biggest gains on the index, climbing 1.1 per cent. Healthcare was the biggest decliner, falling 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by technology companies and as industrials moved higher after the White House trade adviser said tariffs could be applied without provoking a trade war.

President Donald Trump's tough approach to global trade, including his new tariffs on metals imports, will not necessarily provoke retaliation from trading partners, Peter Navarro, the top adviser on international economic exchanges, said on CNBC.

"I think the initial reaction to the commentary about trade tariffs, it was very destabilizing to the markets that the White House is aware of that and I think they dialed back the rhetoric to an extent," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York.

Corporates, especially manufacturers, have been under pressure from Trump's protectionist policies, which recently included an aim to impose tariffs of up to $60-billion on Chinese imports and pressing for US$100-billion cut in the China-U.S. trade surplus.

"Prices of equities have become modestly more attractive in the recent days as a result of the compression in prices," said Kenny.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P industrial index was up 0.73 per cent, the best performer among the 11 major S&P sectors and gaining for the first time in fours sessions.

General Electric, 3M and Caterpillar were up more than 1 per cent. Boeing, which investors say may be particularly vulnerable to a trade war, was up a more modest 0.4 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245.99 points, or 0.99 per cent to 25,004.11. The S&P 500 rose 6.28 points or 0.23 per cent to 2,755.76 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.88 points or 0.19 per cent to 7,510.69.

The markets also found support from economic data that showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, pointing a strong labor market, while a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. import prices in February indicated a steady pick up in inflation.

Among stocks, Alibaba jumped 4.4 per cent on report that the Chinese e-commerce giant was planning to list in China.

Dollar General rose 5.8 per cent after the discount retailer's quarterly same-store sales beat estimates, while Sears gained 5 per cent reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales.

Qorvo tumbled 5.9 per cent to the bottom of the S&P after Bank of America said the RF chipmaker could lose out to Broadcomm for a spot in upcoming iPhones.

Reuters