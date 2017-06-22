Canada’s main stock index rose modestly on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it would get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



Shares of Home Capital rose 12.2 per cent to $16.76 after it said billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire would provide a $2-billion loan to its Home Trust Co unit.



Home Capital reached a settlement last week with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.



Depositors have withdrawn 95 per cent of funds from Home Capital’s high-interest savings accounts since March 27, when the company terminated the employment of former chief executive officer Martin Reid.



Financial shares were the biggest lift on the Toronto market, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 per cent at $94 and Bank of Nova Scotia gaining 0.9 per cent to $79.73. The financial sector gained 0.6 per cent overall.



In early trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.0 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 15,251.51. Half of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.



Sears Canada were halted amid news the company would seek court protection from its creditors so it can close 59 stores – including 20 large department stores – and let go about 2,900 of its 17,000 employees to continue operating and possibly sell the business.



Shares of energy companies got a boost from higher oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.4 per cent to $38.41, and Canadian Natural Resources gained 0.7 per cent to $37.72.



Editors picks:



Top Links: Two things we know about Buffett’s investment in Home Capital



Thursday’s TSX breakouts: Triple threat stock with solid returns, growth, and dividend hikes



Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Wall Street was higher in late morning trading on Thursday as health stocks got a boost after Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare and the energy sector took a breather with oil prices edging up from multi-month lows.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30.87 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 21,440.90, the S&P 500 was up 3.67 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,439.28. The Nasdaq Composite index was up 7.72 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 6,241.68.



The S&P healthcare index rose 1.08 per cent to hit a record high as investors cheered the bill, which is aimed at curbing Medicaid funding and reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.



United Health, Johnson and Johnson and Gilead rose between 1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, and were among the biggest boosts on the three major indexes.



The Nasdaq biotechnology index rose 1.3 per cent and is now up more than 9 per cent for the week.



A slight rebound in oil prices also relieved some pressure. U.S. crude was up 1.4 per cent at $43.11 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was 1.65 per cent higher at $45.56.



Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 per cent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led efforts to stabilize the market.



“Oil is at a price level where it tends to keep markets down,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.



The S&P energy index is the worst performing sector so far this year, having lost about 15 per cent. The broader S&P 500 index rose about 9 per cent in the same period.



Reuters

Report Typo/Error