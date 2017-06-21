Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in resource stocks, bolstered in part by steadier prices of hard-hit commodities, helped lift the market.



Suncor Energy was among the most influential gainers, rising 1.3 per cent to $38.61. Cenovus Energy shares, which were battered in the previous session by news the company would replace its chief executive and sell some assets, partially recouped losses, rebounding 1.7 per cent to $9.60.



The overall energy group climbed 0.9 per cent, as the price of oil, set for its biggest drop in the first half of the year since 1997, pared earlier losses. Prices have slumped as global inventories of both crude and refined products remain well above their long-term averages.



At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 20.79 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,169.45.



The Nasdaq Composite index was higher in late morning trading on Wednesday, boosted by biotechnology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were dragged lower by financial stocks.



Oil prices pared brief gains to trade lower, hovering near seven-month lows, putting pressure on the market.



The commodity has fallen 20 per cent this year as a global glut continues to weigh despite efforts by major producers to reduce output. Oil prices are on track for their biggest slide in the first half of any year since 1997.



The downturn has hemorrhaged the S&P energy index, making it the worst performing sector among the 11 major indexes this year. The index fell more than 13 per cent during the period, while the S&P 500 rallied 8.85 per cent.



“I think there is a bifurcation between short and long term. Clearly, to this point the Goldilocks scenario and earnings have pushed stock prices higher but oil has perhaps tempered some sentiment near-term,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.



“If oil falls below $40, one would see pressure on overall earnings, not just the energy sector.”



Investors are also mindful of the impact of inflation on the pace of future interest rate hikes, with a tug-of-war between inflation and the future of financial stability playing out among the Federal Reserve’s policymakers.



Dallas and Chicago Fed chiefs Robert Kaplan and Charles Evans expressed concerns regarding weak inflation, which remains stubbornly below the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.



However, Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren said that the era of low interest rates in the United States poses financial stability risks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.93 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 21,454.21, the S&P 500 was up 2.24 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,439.27.



The Nasdaq Composite index was up 36.79 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 6,224.82. Biotechs were the biggest gainers on the index with Celgene, Regeneron and Amgen trading up between 2 per cent and 5 per cent.



Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.97-per-cent fall leading the decliners.



The financial sector fell 0.8 per cent as U.S. Treasury yield curve held near 10-year lows. Goldman Sachs was off 0.4 per cent and Bank of America fell 1 per cent, weighing on the Dow and the S&P.



Caterpillar’s 1.9-per-cent fall and General Electric’s 1.1-per-cent fall dragged on industrials.



Adobe Systems was up 3.4 per cent at $145.71 after the software forecast current-quarter above analysts’ estimates.

