Canada’s main stock index pared gains midday Wednesday as investors eased their reaction to the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates by a quarter point, the first interest rate increase since 2010.

Initially, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose more than 100 points shortly after the central bank hiked rates by a quarter point, as expected. At midday the S&P/TSX was up 21.19 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,170.33.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups advanced, led higher by energy and consumer staples stocks.

The Canadian dollar rose after the announcement. The loonie was at 77.21 cents (U.S.), up three-quarters of a cent.

In stocks, troubled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has chosen Yousry Bissada, a 57-year-old executive who is well known in the mortgage industry, as its chief executive officer. Its stock fell 1.3 per cent.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported a $277.6-million (U.S.) net profit for its fourth quarter, as total revenue soared 30.1 per cent over the same time last year. Its revenue and adjust per share earnings beat analyst estimates. Its stock gained 2.9 per cent.

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow hitting a record, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates hikes would be gradual and will not have to rise much further to reach the neutral rate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 111.2 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 21,520.30. It had hit a record of 21,580.79.

The S&P 500 was up 15.76 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 2,441.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 56.16 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 6,249.47.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the defensive utilities index’s 0.91 percent rise leading the advancers.

The financial index, which is sensitive to rate hikes, pared early losses to trade little changed.

Ms. Yellen, in a prepared testimony delivered to Congress, said the economy is healthy enough to absorb further gradual rate increases and the slow wind down of the Fed’s massive bond portfolio.

The testimony depicted an economy that, while growing slowly, continued to add jobs, benefited from steady household consumption and a recent jump in business investment.

Investors and some Fed officials, concerned with the recent dip in inflation, have been wanting to see a surer progress toward the central bank’s goal of 2 per cent inflation.

Ms. Yellen said some temporary factors appear to be at work in holding down inflation but the Fed was focused on achieving the target.

“It was a little bit more dovish than most had thought,” said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.

“She said rates won’t have to rise much further to get to neutral, I thought that was key. She said inflation response to economy is a key uncertainty, alluding to the inflation again, part of the dovishness.”

The U.S. central bank will also issue its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy. The Fed’s next policy meeting is on July 25-26.

Chances of an interest rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting fell to 53 per cent from 60 per cent after the release of Yellen’s testimony, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Investors will be keeping an eye on second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Stocks of Amazon.com edged up 0.9 per cent after the online retailer said its Prime Day sale was the biggest shopping event by sales in its history. The stock was among the biggest boosts on the Nasdaq.

Reuters

