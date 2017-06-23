Canada’s main stock index rallied on Friday, bolstered by index heavyweights like energy and mining stocks, but BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered sharp losses after first quarter sales missed expectations.

BlackBerry reported an unexpected 4.7 per cent drop in revenue from its software and services business, whose success is at the heart of Chief Executive John Chen’s turnaround plan for the company. Shares tumbled 11.8 per cent to C$12.93, on track for its biggest one-day decline in about 2-1/2 years.

The overall tech group was down 0.5 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc advanced 1.4 per cent to C$38.63, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.1 per cent to C$38.07 as oil prices touched session highs on the back of a softer U.S. dollar.

The overall energy group saw a robust 1.3 per cent gain. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5 per cent to $42.94 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5 per cent to $45.46.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 84.05 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 15,303.95.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory. The consumer staples group, home to grocers, was down 0.3 per cent.

The materials group, home to miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp climbing 2.4 per cent to C$21.80. Bullion prices hit a one-week high, as the weaker greenback and global geopolitical uncertainties boosted the precious metal. Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,256.1 an ounce.

The financials group, which accounts for about a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.3 per cent, with bank stocks seeing modest advances.

Home Capital Group Inc extended its previous session’s gains, climbing 3.4 per cent to C$19.64, following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a commitment to provide financing for the alternative lender.

Canadian National Railway Co was one of the most influential movers on the index, climbing 1.3 per cent to C$107.03, while the overall industrials group rose 0.9 per cent.

In economic data, Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled more than expected last month, declining to 1.3 per cent in May from April’s 1.6 per cent, and reducing the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in July. Food prices fell on an annual basis for the eight month in a row as consumers paid less for meat and fresh fruit.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 187 to 50, for a 3.74-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks edged higher, while Treasuries and the U.S. dollar edged lower as a week dominated by crude’s tumble into a bear market ended with a tone of caution prevailing.

The S&P 500 Index looked to finish the five days virtually where it began, as rallies in health-care and tech shares offset a rout in energy producers. Crude climbed above $43 a barrel but remained on track for a fifth weekly retreat. Shares in the U.K. headed for a fourth day of losses with Brexit negotiations under way a year after the nation voted to leave the European Union.

Weakness in energy prices were the theme of the week, with oil in New York and London dropping into a bear market on concerns that expanding supply in the U.S. and Libya will counter output cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Europe focused on the negotiations to untangle Britain from the union, while U.S. investors rotated back into technology shares two weeks after pummeling the high flying group.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 per cent to 2,438.91 at 11 a.m. in New York. It’s up the same amount in the five days. Health-care shares have surged 3.5 per cent in the week, while the energy group is down 2.8 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 0.2 per cent. The gauge is down by the same amount this week. The FTSE 100 Index was down 0.2 per cent, heading for a 0.5 per cent weekly decline, its third straight five-day drop. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.8 per cent to $43.09 a barrel, cutting its loss this week to about 4 per cent as it fell into a bear market. Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,258.40 an ounce, for a third day of gains.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added one basis point to 2.16 per cent. It’s virtually unchanged for the week. U.K. 10-year gilt yields rose one basis point to 1.03 per cent, led by losses in shorter-dated securities as U.K. money markets push odds of a rate hike by the end of 2017 over sixty per cent.

With files from Bloomberg News

