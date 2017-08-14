Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as investors jumped back into riskier assets as some tensions eased over North Korea, with heavyweight financials leading gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index mirrored global markets, which rebounded from their biggest weekly losses of the year, after U.S. officials played down the likelihood of a nuclear conflict with North Korea. Last week’s retreat to safety came after a war of words between the leaders of the two countries.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 1.4 per cent to $93.79, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which advanced 1 per cent to $77.41. The financials group gained 1 per cent.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the TSX rose 115.89 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 15,149.27.

Four of the index’s 10 main groups rallied more than 1 per cent. The materials group, home to resource firms including gold and lumber producers, and health care group were the only declinera among the key sectors.

Energy stocks climbed 0.1 per cent as oil prices steadied, with Enbridge Inc up 1.6 percent to $50.84. Transcanada Corp advanced 1.2 per cent to $63.31.

Industrials rose 1.3 per cent, with the country’s biggest rail operator, Canadian National Railway rising 1.4 per cent to $102.26.

The materials group slipped 0.1 per cent as the price of gold, which hit two-month highs last week as investors sought safe havens, fell around half a percent after the weekend passed without further inflammatory words over North Korea.

The precious metal was also under pressure from a stronger greenback, which rose against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.6 per cent to $21.24, while Goldcorp Inc was down 1.5 per cent to $16.24.

Lumber producers also fell, with West Fraser Timber Co Ltd down 4.6 per cent to $62.48 and Interfor Corp sliding 6.5 per cent to $18. BMO Nesbitt Burns downgraded both companies to “market perform,” saying prospects for a near-term settlement of the U.S.-Canadian lumber dispute have faded.

The Canadian government’s goals for talks on modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement include preserving the pact’s dispute-settlement mechanism, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said, setting up a potential clash with the United States.

World stocks rose along with U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors regained an appetite for riskier investments amid an easing of tensions in a nuclear standoff between the United States and North Korea.

After a week of jitters that send stock markets worldwide tumbling, investor fears eased after South Korea’s president said resolving North Korea’s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war.

MSCI’s world equity index was up 0.86 per cent after its biggest weekly drop since early November. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 climbed and the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.26 percent following a 0.89-per-cent jump in MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities said “the North Korean tension seems to be abating a bit,” and that investors are taking a “buy the dip” attitude.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.22 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,007.54, the S&P 500 gained 24.42 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 2,465.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.74 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 6,331.30.

The CBOE volatility gauge, better known as the VIX, tumbled from Friday’s nine-month high of 15.51 and was at 12.45, near its session low.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar was up almost 1 percent against the Swiss franc, erasing much of the greenback’s losses last week against the Swiss currency, which is viewed as a safe bet during times of geopolitical turmoil.

TENSIONS ABATE

The dollar was up 0.4 per cent against the Japanese yen, reversing some of its 1.37-per-cent loss last week against the safe-haven currency. Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar rose 0.3 per cent.

“Easing regional geopolitical tensions are taking a toll on the yen, with the currency being the key underperformer (along with safe haven peer Swiss franc) globally,” ING Bank analysts told clients.

Last week’s equity market losses - and yen gains - were sparked by a war of words between Pyongyang and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States. .

That prompted North Korea to say it was considering plans to fire missiles at the U.S. island territory of Guam.

While North Korea’s Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday to mark the end of Japanese rule could see tensions rise again, markets were relieved that the weekend passed without further escalation.

U.S. Treasury benchmark yields rebounded from six-week lows as the easing of tensions with North Korea led investors to pare back their holdings of low-risk government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.2115 per cent, from 2.187 percent late on Friday.

Oil price futures recovered losses from earlier in the session as disruptions in Libya were expected to reduce the OPEC producer’s exports.

U.S. crude rose 0.49 percent to $49.06 per barrel after falling as low as $48.37 and Brent was last at $52.27, up 0.33 per cent after hitting a low of $51.60.

Gold was out of favor on Monday after clocking a 2.46-per-cent jump last week. Spot gold dropped 0.4 per cent to $1,283.51 an ounce.

Tokyo shares bucked the advancing trend of other markets. The Nikkei index slipped almost 1 per cent after hitting a three-month low even after data showing robust 1.0 percent second-quarter growth in Japan.

