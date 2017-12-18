At midday: TSX reaches new high in broad rally

Canada's main stock index reached a new intra-day high on Monday in a broad rally led by big banks and energy stocks as well as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which said it was bringing an eye treatment to market.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.40 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 16,193.38, exceeding the previous high of 16,187.85 reached last Wednesday.

All 10 of its main groups were in positive territory, with 15 advancers for every decliner overall.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 1.5 per cent to $17.39 after the miner said it had acquired an option on a 50-per-cent stake in the Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska. The project's owner, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd lost 8.9 per cent to $2.55 after initially jumping.

Bombardier Inc was up 1.6 per cent to $3.12. The plane and train maker said its joint venture in China had won a monorail contract worth $271-million and that it had also won a $238-million contract in Australia's Melbourne.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 7.7 percent to $27.34 after saying that its Bausch + Lomb division had began distributing a treatment for glaucoma to U.S. wholesale pharmaceutical distributors.

The energy group climbed 2.3 per cent, while financials gained 0.8 percent and industrials rose 0.7 per cent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent.

Major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in a broad rally on Monday as the long-awaited bill to lower taxes looked set to be passed into law and a flurry of dealmaking buoyed sentiment.

More U.S. Republicans Senators on Sunday said they expected Congress to pass the tax bill this week, with a Senate vote set for Tuesday and President Donald Trump expected to sign the bill into law by the end of the week.

U.S. stocks have enjoyed a near year-long rally – the benchmark S&P 500 and the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for their best year since 2013 – that has of late been powered by increasing expectations of an imminent tax overhaul.

The bill proposes to cut corporate taxes to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

"Interest rates are going up, with tax-cut stimulus expected and the stocks that go up the most are the ones that benefit the most from tax cuts," said John Serrapere, Arrow Funds Director of Research. He expects retail and telecom companies to benefit the most.

The Dow was up 172.88 points, or 0.7 percent, at 24,824.62 and the S&P was up 16.37 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,692.18. The Nasdaq Composite was up 54.83 points, or 0.79 per cent, at 6,991.41.

Besides the three indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 100 also hit record intraday highs.

The materials index gained 1.23 per cent, the most among the major 11 S&P sectors. The utilities index was the lone decliner with a drop of 0.8 per cent.

Another expected outcome of lower taxes is likely to be cash repatriation, which market analysts say could boost merger and acquisition activity.

On Monday, investors were treated to a flood of deals.

Shares of Amplify Snack soared 70 per cent to $11.94 after Hershey said it would buy the SkinnyPop popcorn maker in a $1.6-billion deal. Hershey rose 0.7 per cent.

Synder's-Lance was up about 7 per cent after Campbell Soup said it would buy the Pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker for $4.87-billion. Campbell shares rose 1.8 per cent.

Casino operator Penn National Gaming said it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment in a $2.8 billion deal. Penn National dipped about 5 per cent, while Pinnacle rose 0.3 per cent.

Twitter jumped more than 8 per cent to a 1-year high after J.P. Morgan said it expects the company to post double-digit daily average user growth of 10 per cent in 2018.