At midday: TSX reaches record high as resource shares climb

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a record high as a recent rally in commodity prices helped boost the shares of energy and metal mining companies.

At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, which had been shut on Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, rose 36.94 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 16,202.21.

It touched a record intraday high at 16,207.52.

Energy shares climbed 1.6 per cent, with Suncor Energy up 2.2 per cent at $45.69.

The price of U.S. crude oil fell. It had touched a 2-1/2-year high in the previous session.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd, which exports steel-making coal and mines metals, including copper, gained 2.5 per cent to $33.15.

Copper prices advanced 1.5 per cent to $7,235 a tonne.

Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rose.

The largest percentage gainer on the index was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 13.5 per cent, while the largest decliner was Centerra Gold, down 10.8 per cent.

TransCanada Corp, fell 0.7 per cent to $61.24 after announcing an agreement to sell retail contracts to EDF Energy Services LLC.

World stocks edged higher on Wednesday as a strong rally in copper buoyed expectations for a strong year for the global economy in 2018 and helped mitigate concerns over the technology sector triggered by reports of soft iPhone X demand.

Copper prices rocketed to multi-year highs, pushing the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, up 0.30 per cent. The metal, used in construction and machinery, is seen as a proxy for global growth.

"The rally in copper supports expectations that 2018 is going to be a strong year for synchronized global growth," said Greg McKenna, chief strategist at AxiTrader.

Copper rose 1.29 per cent to $7,217.00 a tonne, its highest in nearly four years, on expectations of robust demand from top consumer China in 2018.

Shares in Asia, Europe and the United States advanced, shaking off reports of lackluster demand for Apple Inc's iPhone X. Trading during the holiday week was thin, with many traders and investors away ahead of New Year's Day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares closed 0.25 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.09 per cent. Emerging market stocks rose 0.53 per cent.

Apple sagged 0.38 per cent, one day after shares posted their worst single-day percentage fall since Aug. 10. The drop came after Taiwan's Economic Daily cited unidentified sources as saying Apple would slash its sales forecast for its flagship phone in the current quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.67 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 24,781.88, the S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,684.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.61 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,953.86.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.28 per cent against a basket of major currencies as commodity-linked currencies gained and as traders bet improved global growth would spur major central banks to begin reducing monetary stimulus in 2018.

Though stocks inched up, there was an undercurrent of nervousness in the market that pushed some investors into government bonds, pushing their yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.443 per cent, from 2.467 per cent late on Tuesday.

"Geo-political risks have notched a little higher, supporting rates markets," said Mizuho's head of rates Peter Chatwell, referring in particular to a renewal in tensions around North Korea.

The United States announced sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country's ballistic missile program on Tuesday after the U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea last week.

"The North Korean statement that U.N. sanctions are an act of war is, as tends to be the case, an exaggeration, but nevertheless, the market has no choice but to price it. Some safe-haven positioning is a natural reaction," said Mr. Chatwell.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after hitting a near two-and-a-half year high in the previous session as a rally fueled by supply outages in Libya and the North Sea ran out of momentum.

Brent crude futures dropped to $66.62 a barrel, down 0.6 percent, or 40 cents, after breaking through $67 for the first time since May 2015 the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.66 a barrel, down 30 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session.

"The market continues to gravitate towards bullish news but today we are seeing a little bit of profit-taking," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, Libya lost around 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil supplies from a blast on a pipeline feeding Es Sider port.

Repair of the pipeline could take about one week but will not have a major impact on exports, the head of Libyan state oil firm NOC told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Libyan outage added to supply disruptions of recent weeks, which also included the closure of Britain's largest Forties pipeline.

On Wednesday, Forties was pumping at half its normal capacity and its operator was pledging to resume full flows in early January.

The Forties and Libyan outages, which together amount to around 500,000 bpd, are relatively small in a global context of both production and demand approaching 100 million bpd.

"While supply impact is immaterial, it shows that with the market structurally undersupplied and inventories continuing to draw, geopolitical risk has now re-emerged as an important factor in day-to-day trading dynamics," analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt Energy Research said in a note.

Oil markets have tightened significantly over the past year thanks to voluntary supply restraint led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC Russia.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that global oil markets gradually came into balance by 2016 and started to show a slight supply deficit this year following rampant oversupply in 2015. The data implied a shortfall of 180,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2018.

A major factor countering OPEC and Russia efforts to prop up prices is U.S. oil production , which has soared more than 16 percent since mid-2016 and is fast approaching 10 million bpd.

The latest U.S. production figures are due to be published by the EIA on Thursday.