At midday: TSX retreats as railroad and materials shares weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as losses for the industrial and materials groups offset gains for financial shares.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.05 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 16,343.41.

The industrials group declined 1.1 percent as railroad shares lost ground. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which reported fourth-quarter results last week, dropped 2.2 per cent to $228.17 and Canadian National Railway Co was down 1.4 per cent at $99.64.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 3.2 per cent to $35.63.

Gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,328.4 an ounce, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 per cent at $63.42 a barrel.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Home Capital Group Inc, which rose 8.8 per cent after TD Securities raised its target price on the stock to $21 from $17.

The overall financial services group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, rose 0.3 per cent. It was helped by gains for some of the country's major banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.9 per cent to $74.72.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume was Aurora Cannabis, which rose 5.0 per cent to $14.15 after reports on Friday that the marijuana producer is in talks to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc and Newstrike Resources Ltd in a friendly deal.

The S&P and the Nasdaq hit fresh records on Monday as investors bet U.S. lawmakers would strike a deal to end a federal government shutdown and as a flurry of deals buoyed sentiment.

U.S. senators were scheduled to vote midday on a funding bill, following failed attempts over the weekend to arrive at a consensus.

"What you're seeing is the belief that they will ultimately, whether it's today or in the next few days, come to some kind of a bipartisan agreement on the budget, and the market is reflecting its confidence," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.

The S&P 500 was up 7.34 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,817.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.90 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 7,372.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.79 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 26,058.93.

Weighing on the Dow were the industrial stocks, led a 1.3-per-cent drop in General Electric following a downgrade and price target cut by BofA-Merrill Lynch. The stock fell below $16 for the first time since 2011, extending a losing streak from last week.

Defense stocks such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman and L3 Technologies dropped between 0.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent, sending the Dow Jones U.S. Defense sector index down 0.7 percent.

Boosting the Nasdaq was a clutch of biotech deals, with the biotech index up about 2.3 per cent.

Shares in U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ soared 63 per cent after French healthcare group Sanofi agreed to buy the company for $11.6 billion.

Juno Therapeutics rose about 27 per cent after Celgene agreed to buy the biotech for about $9-billion in cash.

Insurer AIG said it would buy reinsurer Validus Holdings for $5.56-billion. Validus surged 45 per cent.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.1-per-cent gain in the energy index and 0.9-per-cent rise in utilities index.

Halliburton Co rose 4.2 per cent after posting a much bigger-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a shale-driven surge in U.S. oil production.

Shares of Netflix Inc, a major contributor to the recent stock rally, were up about nearly 3 per cent ahead of its quarterly results after market closes.