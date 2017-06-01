Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday in a broad rally led by steady oil prices that bolstered energy stocks, and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd. shares.



BlackBerry was among the most influential gainers, jumping 8.3 per cent to $15.46 after Citron Research said it had a 24-month price target of $20 on the stock on expectations the software company will profit from the increasing application of its security and other software technology in various industries, such as automotive.



The overall technology sector rose 1.1 per cent.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.88 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 15,426.79.



Of the index’s 10 main groups, only materials, hurt by falling metal prices, retreated.



The energy group climbed 1.0 per cent. Enbridge Inc. was the most influential advancer in the group, rising 0.9 per cent to $52.49.



The price of oil, a key Canadian export, was steady a day after diving 3 per cent on higher OPEC crude output, after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.



U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 per cent at $48.44 a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged at $50.75.



The financials group gained 0.3 per cent, helped in part by Element Fleet Management Corp., which rebounded after Wednesday’s losses related to unfounded speculation it was the short-selling target of hedge fund Muddy Waters.



Asanko Gold Inc. which plunged 20 per cent in earlier trading a day after Muddy Waters said it was shorting the company’s stock, rebounded by late morning. Shares in the mining firm, which disputed Muddy Waters’ claims, rose 11.2 per cent to $2.44.



Recreational vehicle maker BRP Inc. shares surged 13.9 per cent to $37.44 after it reported a much stronger-than-expected quarterly result, and also announced a quarterly dividend and share repurchase.



Materials, home to precious and base metals miners, slipped 0.1 per cent, pinched by the price of gold, which dipped 0.7 per cent to $1,263.4 an ounce after U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. dollar, and nickel prices fell to an 11-month low on concerns of excess supply.



Barrick Gold Corp. fell 0.9 per cent to $22.15, while First Quantum Minerals Ltd. fell 1.3 per cent to $11.24.



U.S. stocks trimmed gains but remained higher on Thursday as investors turned their focus to the monthly employment data on Friday, after better-than-expected private sector hiring pointed to strength in the labor market.



The ADP private sector employment report showed that 253,000 jobs were added in May, well above the 185,000 jobs estimated by economists polled by Reuters.



The report acts as a precursor to the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, that includes hiring in both public and private sectors.



“The ADP numbers were good today and often times, but not always, they are a good indication of the monthly jobs data,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.



The market is expected to trade mostly sideways for the rest of the day as investors await Friday’s data, Mr. Frederick added.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday he sees a total of three interest rate increases for this year as his baseline scenario, but views four hikes as also being appropriate if the U.S. economy gets an unexpected boost.



Fed Governor Jerome Powell, an influential policymaker, told CNBC that he expects three rate hikes this year.



Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two more hikes are planned before the end of the year.



Traders priced in a 96-per-cent chance of a rate hike in the upcoming Fed meeting on June 14, and a 50-per-cent chance of a hike before the end of 2017, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.86 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 21,026.51, the S&P 500 was up 3.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,415.2.



The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.89 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 6,207.40.



Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the health and materials sectors leading the gainers.



Deere’s shares were up 2.5 per cent at $125.48 after the farm and construction major said it would buy privately held German road construction company Wirtgen Group for $5.2-billion, including debt.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 5.6 per cent to $17.76 after the company reported a steep fall in its quarterly revenue.



Palo Alto Networks jumped as much as 18 per cent to a more than four-month high of $139.95 after the cybersecurity company’s forecast topped expectations.

