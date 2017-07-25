Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday on the back of higher commodity prices that boosted its natural resources companies, while banks and insurers also added support as bond yields rose.

The energy group climbed 2.2 per cent as oil prices jumped in the wake of a Saudi vow to reduce exports, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.

The two sectors combine to account for more than half of the index’s weight, and have dragged it down so far this year.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.48 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 15,208.17, with three gainers for every two declining stocks.

With copper trading at its highest in five months, investors were buying up shares of some of Canada’s biggest miners of the metal, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd up 7.2 per cent to $14.10, Lundin Mining Corp adding 5.6 per cent to $8.45, and Hudbay Minerals Inc gaining 8 per cent to $9.36.

The most influential movers on the index also included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.5 per cent to $38.94, and Canadian Natural Resources, up 1.9 per cent at $38.02.

The financials group gained 0.4 per cent, with insurers leading the group as bond yields gained, which reduces the value of their liabilities.

Manulife Financial Corp added 2 per cent to $25.96 and Sun Life Financial Inc gained 1.5 per cent to $48.07.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp jumped 16.2 per cent to $24.51. Royal Bank of Canada raised its view on the coal shipper’s stock to “outperform” and increased its target price to $30 from $24.

The S&P and the Dow were higher in late morning trading on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly earnings from companies, including McDonald’s and Caterpillar, while the Nasdaq was little changed as a fall in Alphabet weighed.

Shares of McDonald’s rose 3.5 per cent and hit an all-time high after the fast-food giant posted the biggest rise in sales at established restaurants globally in five years.

Caterpillar was up 4.7 per cent, touching a more than five-year high, after the company raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

“It looks like earnings are coming in better than expected and that’s giving the market a jump this morning,” said Ken Moraif, senior adviser at Money Matters, a wealth management and investment firm.

However, Alphabet fell 3.3 per cent, after the tech giant warned that expenses would remain high as more searches shift to mobile devices.

The S&P tech index has been the best performing sector this year, but there have been concerns about stretched valuations, putting earnings from big tech companies in the spotlight. The sector fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, leading the decliners.

Amazon and Facebook, part of the high-flying “FANG” stocks, report results later this week, while Apple is due to report next week.

“My concern is that it seems like these companies can do no wrong and when you have so much concentrated on such a small group, eventually these stock prices are going to become unrealistic,” Moraif said. “If the rest of the market isn’t there to support them, it could impact the sector in a big way.”

Earnings are expected to have climbed 8.8 per cent in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 105.3 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 21,618.47.

The S&P 500 was up 8.53 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,478.44, slightly easing from its all-time high of 2,479.58.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.63 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 6,407.17.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy index’s 1.66-per-cent rise leading the gainers.

The Fed kicks off a two-day meeting later in the day and while no rate hike is expected due to subdued inflation, the central bank’s statement on Wednesday will be parsed for clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

DuPont was up 1.5 per cent after beating estimates for profit and results.

Eli Lilly was down 3.3 per cent, while 3M fell 5.7 per cent after reporting results.

