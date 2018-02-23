At midday: TSX rises as energy stocks jump with oil prices

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains for energy companies as oil prices rose.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 43.48 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,551.65.

The energy group gained 0.4 per cent, with Pembina Pipeline Corp. climbing 4.1 per cent to $42.64 after reporting quarterly earnings late on Thursday.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 per cent at $63.25 a barrel.

Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest lender by market value, reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $2.05 for the quarter through Jan. 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.99 per share.

Its shares fell 0.4 per cent.

The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, sat barely higher.

One of the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Winpak Ltd , which rose 8.2 per cent, while the largest decliners included Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 11.9 per cent, after it reported earnings after the bell on Thursday that missed estimates.

Canada's annual inflation rate cooled in January from a year earlier as consumers paid less for gasoline and vehicles, but firmer underlying prices were seen keeping the Bank of Canada on track to raise interest rates again later this year.

Technology companies were helping drive U.S. stocks broadly higher Friday as investors pore through the latest batch of company earnings and deal news. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP led the gainers among technology stocks. Blue Buffalo Pet Products jumped after General Mills agreed to buy the pet food maker. Bond yields receded from the four-year highs they reached earlier this week.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 18 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,722. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 147 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 25,110. The Nasdaq composite gained 51 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,261. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 1,533.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise surged $1.66, or 10.1 per cent, to $18.08 after it had a strong fiscal first quarter and raised its estimates for the rest of the year. The data centre hardware company also said it will increase its quarterly dividend. Its former corporate sibling, printer and PC maker HP, also rose. Its stock gained $1.62, or 9.9 per cent, to $18.03 after its first-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed analyst expectations. Its forecasts for the rest of the year were also better than excepted.

Elsewhere in the technology industry, Microsoft rose $1.46, or 1.6 per cent, to $93.19 and Intel added $1.34, or 2.9 per cent, to $47.14.

General Mills agreed to buy pet food maker Blue Buffalo in its first foray into pet food. The companies said General Mills will pay $40 a share, or $8 billion, and Blue Buffalo climbed $5.74, or 16.8 per cent, to $39.86. The company had about $1.3 billion in net sales last year and General Mills said it's part of the steadily growing market for pet food. The Cheerios maker and many of its competitors have struggled as Americans cut back on purchases of processed foods. On Friday General Mills stock lost $1.80, or 3.3 per cent, to $53.16.

Banks and other financial firms rose. Investment firm BlackRock gained $5.03, or 0.9 per cent, to $544.56. CME Group, the parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges, added $2.90, or 1.8 per cent, to $163.43.

Royal Bank of Scotland lost 29 cents, or 3.7 per cent, to $7.65 after it reported its first annual profit in a decade, but warned that 2018's earnings could be weighed down by a settlement with U.S. authorities. RBS is still majority-owned by U.K. taxpayers and it has struggled to recover from the deep losses incurred during the financial crisis.

Craft beer and pizza chain BJ's Restaurants climbed $4.35, or 11.2 per cent, to $43.05 after a strong quarter, while Mediterranean eatery Zoe's Kitchen slid 52 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $13.75.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 per cent from 2.92 per cent.

Germany's DAX index edged 0.3 per cent higher and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2 per cent. London's FTSE 100 was off 0.1 per cent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1 per cent and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.5 per cent.

