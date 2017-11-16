At midday: TSX rises as energy stocks reverse course

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks as bond yields rose.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.38 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 15,930.86.

The energy group erased early losses, sitting up 0.2 per cent. Suncor Energy was down 1.3 per cent at $44.82, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd fell 7 per cent to $16.98 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.7 per cent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 13.8 per cent at $5.37 and Canopy Growth Co, down 6.8 per cent at $17.22.

Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a $100-million financing.

The S&P 500 index recovered from its worst two-day fall since August on Thursday after Wal-Mart and Cisco shares soared on strong results.

Wal-Mart surged 8.74 per cent to hit a record high of $97.90 after reporting quarterly sales that beat expectations on hurricane-related purchases and soaring online sales.

Cisco shares surged 6.44 per cent as strength in security business helped its earnings. Both the stocks boosted the S&P and the Dow.

"The bull market is still intact. Good earnings and strong economic data are what stocks care about," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"While tax debate is an important catalyst, it's not the only catalyst that moves market."

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress is approaching a major test of its ability to overhaul tax code, as lawmakers prepare for their first full-scale vote on sweeping tax legislation.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News he was confident his chamber had the votes to pass its version of the plan. A vote was expected early on Thursday afternoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 178.42 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 23,449.7, the S&P 500 was up 19.58 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 2,584.2 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 78.54 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 6,784.75.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, posted its first decline in six days.

Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks.

Folgers coffee maker J M Smucker rose about 8.04 per cent as its sales and profit topped analysts' forecasts.

Utilities and energy sectors were the only laggards.

Viacom shares sank 5.6 per cent after the MTV owner said it expected high single-digit declines in revenue from U.S. cable TV operators and online distributors in the first half of 2018.

Best Buy fell 6.88 per cent as quarterly same-store sales came in below estimates, hurt by a late launch of iPhone X.

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as rising U.S. production and inventories threatened to undermine a rally sparked by tightening world supply as a consequence of OPEC's curbs on output.

Brent crude futures were down 14 cents a barrel at $61.75. If Brent ends lower, it would mark a fifth consecutive day of declines. U.S. light crude fell 6 cents to $55.27 a barrel.

Oil prices have slipped from the two-year highs hit last week by both crude benchmarks on signs that U.S. supply is rising and could potentially undermine OPEC's efforts to tighten the market.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed domestic crude inventories rising for a second week in a row, building by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10 to 459 million barrels. Stockpiles of gasoline also surprisingly rose.

The United States is expected to account for more than 80 per cent of the growth in world crude supply in the next decade, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, and weekly data shows ongoing boosts in production.

U.S. crude oil production has hit a record of 9.65 million barrels per day, meaning output has risen by almost 15 percent since its mid-2016 low.

By contrast, RBC commodity strategist Michael Tran noted on Thursday that most of the rest of the world's inventories are in line with historic averages.

"It is no coincidence that the recent price rally has occurred concurrently with several weeks of record setting surges in exports," he wrote.

Expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree to extend their supply-cut pact with other major world producers in Vienna on Nov. 30 has offset some of the recent pressure on prices.

OPEC and non-OPEC exporters including Russia agreed a year ago to cut crude output by 1.8 million bpd between January this year and March 2018 to bolster prices.

Oil ministers have signalled that they are likely to extend the agreement, possibly until the end of next year.