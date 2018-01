At midday: TSX rises as gold, marijuana producers gain

Canada's main stock index was higher in midday trading Tuesday as gold miners and marijuana producers gained while financial stocks fell.

At midday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.39 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 16,235.26.

Aurora Cannabis gained nearly 14 per cent after saying it sold cannabis worth $3.1-million in November, its highest ever. Canopy Growth was up 7 per cent and Aphria Inc. added 5 per cent.

A string of other marijuana companies also gained, as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July, 2018, with Canopy Growth Co. up 7 per cent and Aphria Inc. adding 5 per cent.

Seven of its 10 main sectors were lower, with health care up 3.7 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.25 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. off 1.64 per cent at $53.82.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent. Barrick Gold rose 2.8 per cent to $18.69 and Kirkland Lake Gold gained 3.1 per cent to $19.87 as gold prices hit a three-month peak.

Wall Street's major indexes were higher on the first trading session of the year on Tuesday, driven by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, setting the stage for another year of robust gains for equities.

At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 33.37 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 24,752.59 and the S&P 500 was up 14.78 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,688.39.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 81.06 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 6,984.45.

Major stock indexes closed out 2017 with their best performances since 2013 and are expected to gain this year too, largely helped by a cut in corporate taxes that is anticipated to boost profits and the economy.

"It is seasonally a very good time for equities as new money comes into work," said John Brady, senior vice president at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.

"It seems as if most economists have raised their GDP forecast for 2018, and we're going to get some form of a fiscal stimulus into an economy that has a tight labor market. The market is pricing all of this in."

Gains in Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft pulled the technology index higher. The index had gained 36.9 per cent in 2017, the best performing S&P sector.

"People are back to looking at what have been the winners. It has been very momentum driven," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The S&P consumer discretionary index was up 1.16 per cent, boosted by Walt Disney's 1.8 per cent rise and a 4.6 per cent jump in Netflix following broker Macquire's upgrade to "outperform."

Other media stocks such as Discovery Communications, Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast also moved higher.

Oil prices dipped but hovered near their mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in major exporter Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

Gold and copper prices extended their gains, but the greenback began the year on the back foot, with the dollar index slipping to its weakest level since September.

The week is heavy on data including December job numbers and reports on manufacturing and service sectors scheduled. The data will be closely watched for signs of further strength in the economy and the number of interest rate hikes this year.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, where the central bank raised rates for the fourth time since the 2008 financial crisis, is set for release on Wednesday.

Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts & Entertainment were down about 2 per cent after a report showed lower-than-expected rise in Macau gambling revenue in December.

Abbott Labs jumped more than 3 per cent to a record $59.02 after two brokerages upgraded the company's stock to "overweight."

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,951 to 831. On the Nasdaq, 2,097 issues rose and 730 fell.

