Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trade on Friday, boosted by sharp gains for big banks as employment and industrial data pointed to renewed health in the domestic economy



But department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co slumped 9.6 per cent to $8.70 after the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue detailed a major restructuring plan that will cut 2,000 jobs after it reported a loss that was wider than expected and bigger than the previous quarter’s.



The financial sector, which accounts for a third of the index’s weight, gained 1.1 per cent. It also rose sharply on Thursday.



Job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, while industrial capacity rose to its highest level since 2007 in the first quarter, separate reports from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.



Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.3 per cent to $95.19, Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.9 per cent to $65.62 and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 1 per cent to $78.63.



Alternative lender Home Capital Group jumped 9.8 per cent to $11.96 after a Globe and Mail report that it has attracted private equity bids.



At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.46 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,477.55.



It is on track for a 0.2-per-cent gain for the week.



Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Encana Corp advanced 2.2 per cent to $12.30 after the oil and gas producer said it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735-million.



The broader energy group climbed 0.6 per cent, as oil prices steadied just off a one-month low.



Gold miners weighed, extending recent weakness as bullion fell on a strong U.S. dollar.



The greenback was on course for its best day in over a month as sterling fell after the Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a British election.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent.



Editor’s picks: The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX;



Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades;



Axis of anxiety: Why markets remain calm even as billionaires sound alarm bells.



U.S. stocks touched record highs in late morning trading on Friday as bank stocks rose, while investors shrugged off the surprise result of the British general election.



All three major indexes are on track to end the week higher, with focus turning to the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.



Traders are pricing in a 99.6-per-cent chance of a rate hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.





The Dow got a boost from Goldman Sachs’ 1.9-per-cent gain, while a more than 2-per-cent rise in shares of both JPMorgan and Bank of America helped lift the S&P 500 index.



The financial index’s 1.46-per-cent rise topped the gainers among the major S&P 500 sectors.



Investors also looked beyond the UK election, where British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority.



Ms. May, however, said she would form a new government with assistance from Northern Irish party to provide political certainty.



“While Britain is a bit of a hung parliament at this time, it’s not so severe that the Conservatives lose all their power so the Brexit conversation could still be a slow, methodical process,” said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 99.36 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 21,281.89 and the S&P 500 was up 11.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 2,444.93.



The Nasdaq Composite was up 19.04 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 6,340.81.



Investor sentiment also got a boost after former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday was not seen as damaging enough to Donald Trump’s presidency.



Mr. Comey said Mr. Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November’s U.S. election and while he had no doubt that Russia interfered with the election, he was confident that no votes had been altered.



“The market was concerned about the information that Comey will bring and the President has, to a degree, come away clean enough that he will not end up in any sort of impeachment issue,” said Mr. Blancato.



The market’s concern is whether the Trump administration can put the investigation behind it and revive momentum for its agenda of lower taxes and looser regulations.



Bets on that agenda are partly behind a rally, which has driven stock indexes to record highs.



Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.6 per cent after brokerages reiterated their bullish view on the stock. The stock was the biggest boost on the Nasdaq.



DuPont Fabros Technology jumped 13 per cent to $62.55 after Digital Realty Trust said it would buy the fellow data center operator for an enterprise value of about $7.6-billion.

Report Typo/Error