At midday: Wall Street jumps as U.S. wage data soothes inflation worries

Canada's main stock index was marginally higher on Friday as a drop in full-time jobs and slower wage growth in February offset gains in oil and base metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 41.62 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,580.32 at 11:30 a.m. ET. It is on track to end the week 1.1 per cent higher.

The Canadian economy added 15,400 jobs in February after a big loss in January, but full-time positions shrank and wage growth decelerated.

The 10 best performers on the index were dominated by energy and mining companies, including Baytex Energy Corp , NuVista Energy Ltd and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , which were lifted by strong earnings and higher oil and metal prices.

Copper futures advanced nearly 1 per cent to $6,901.50 a ton, while U.S. oil futures rose 1.6 per cent to $61.07 a barrel.

Gold companies did not fare so well, with Tahoe Resources, Yamana Gold Inc and Klondex Mines Ltd among the biggest decliners.

Gold futures fluctuated as risk appetite returned on receding fears of a trade war after the U.S. exempted Canada and Mexico from steel and aluminum import tariffs and said exceptions could also be made for other countries.

U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq touching a record, after data showed strong job additions in February but muted wage growth that indicated a gradual rise in inflation and helped temper expectations of faster interest rate increases.

Helping sentiment on Friday, a day when the bull market for stocks turned nine, were signs of a potential breakthrough in nuclear tensions in the Korean peninsula and President Donald Trump's softened stance on tariffs.

"You got sort of a Goldilocks report with stronger employment, coupled with modest wage growth, but not enough that forces the Fed to act more rapidly than they otherwise would," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Strong jobs data last month fueled speculation that higher wages could lead to faster interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, rattling global equities market.

However, the slow wage growth in February could temper expectations that the Fed will change its rate forecast to four hikes this year from three.

Dow Jones industrial average was up 264.51 points, or 1.06 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 27.89 points, or 1.02 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 79.29 points, or 1.07 per cent. The index touched a record of 7,514.34.

The stock markets' bull run appears poised to set the record as the longest in history, buoyed by global economic growth and stronger company earnings.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, its biggest increase in more than 1-1/2 years.

Average hourly earnings edged up 0.1 per cent, a slowdown from the 0.3-per-cent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 per cent from 2.8 per cent in January.

Worries that the hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum could ignite a global trade war had roiled markets since last Thursday, with the exit of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn intensifying the concerns.

Among bigger movers, discount retailer Big Lots slid 9 percent after posting a surprise drop in same-store sales and forecasting a weak profit for the current quarter and the full year.

Shares of toymakers Hasbro and Mattel were lower after sources told Reuters that retailer Toys 'R' Us is preparing for a potential liquidation.

Tesla fell 1.2 per cent, following the exit of its chief accounting officer and a Morgan Stanley note on rising competition.