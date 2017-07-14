Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as gold stocks, burnished by stronger gold prices, and energy firms, helped lead the market.

Barrick Gold was the most influential mover on the index, rising 1.7 per cent to $20.32. Late on Thursday, a union representing workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Barick and Antofagasta Plc, said talks would resume after voting to strike earlier this week.

Goldcorp advanced 1.3 per cent to $16.60.

The U.S. dollar fell and bolstered the price of gold, which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks, following weak U.S. inflation and retail sales data. Gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to $1,226.7 an ounce.

The materials group, which encompasses miners and fertilizer producers, added 0.9 per cent.

The energy group was up 0.5 per cent on the back of firmer oil prices, which gained on signs of greater demand. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent to $46.61 a barrel.

Encana Corp added 0.09 per cent to $11.77.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.24 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,151.24, after a brief turn into negative territory. Seven of the 10 main index groups rose.

The Canadian dollar was at 78.99 cents (U.S.), up just short of half a cent after Wednesday’s move by the Bank of Canada to raise rates by a quarter point.

Tempering gains was a 0.1 per cent loss by the influential financials group, weighed by small dips among Canada’s biggest banks.

Consumer discretionaries also retreated, sliding 0.1 per cent.

In the U.S., stocks edged higher on Friday as weak economic data dimmed chances of another rate hike this year, while tepid forecasts by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo limited gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20.41 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 21,573.5, the S&P 500 was up 4.37 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,452.20. The Nasdaq Composite was up 18.67 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 6,293.05.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with defensive sectors such as real estate, utilities and consumer staples leading the advancers.

Shares of JPMorgan fell 1.6 per cent, Citigroup was down 1.1 per cent and Wells Fargo fell 1.9 per cent, despite their quarterly profits beating analysts’ expectations.

The financial index fell 1.03 per cent and was the only laggard among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will report results next week.

“The bar for earnings is higher this time around, especially after the phenomenal growth we saw in the first quarter. So companies that miss expectations or guide down will be overly punished,” said Michael Scanlon, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

Bank of America was the biggest drag on the S&P and Goldman Sachs shaved off 21 points from the Dow.

Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies rose 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, after first quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings will be closely watched to see if high valuations are justified in the face of tepid inflation and a recent patch of mixed economic data.

The S&P 500 has been trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 15 times.

Data showed consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and subdued expectations of strong economic growth in the second quarter.

Chances of a rate hike in December fell to 47 per cent after the release of data points, from 55 per cent at Thursday’s close.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said future rate hikes could be gradual in the face of persistently low inflation.

Among stocks, Nutanix jumped 7.5 per cent after Goldman Sachs added the cloud data-storage firm to its conviction list.

