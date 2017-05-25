Canada’s main stock index erased early gains in late morning trading on Thursday, boosted by sharp gains for shares of major banks whose quarterly earnings impressed investors.



The country’s biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, rose 1.2 per cent to $94.07 after reporting an 11-per-cent profit increase, beating market forecasts, on strong performances in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.



Canada’s second-largest lender, Toronto-Dominion Bank , was up 1.4 per cent at $63.93. Its earnings also exceeded expectations, helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.



No. 5 bank Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce slipped 0.7 per cent to $105.59 after reporting a softer beat than its two larger peers.



At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,394.90.



Six of the index’s 10 main sectors were higher, with five gainers for every two decliners overall.



The financials group, which accounts for a third of the index’s weight, rose 0.5 per cent.



Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s biggest life insurer, erased early gains and sat flat after it named Roy Gori, an executive from its Asia division, to replace the retiring Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.



Forestry products company Tembec Inc jumped 39.2 per cent to $4.11 after accepting a buyout offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc for $4.05 a share.



The energy group fell 1.1 per cent after a delegate of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said the producer group had decided to extend cuts in oil output to March 2018.



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were in record territory in late morning trading on Thursday, buoyed by strong earnings from the embattled retailer sector.



Sentiment also got a boost after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and an interest rate hike would come sooner rather than later.



While gains were broad based, the consumer discretionary index’s 0.83-per-cent surge was easily the highest among the 11 major S&P sectors.



Best Buy surged as much as 17 per cent to a record high of $58.99, making it the top gainer on the S&P, as its comparable sales unexpectedly rose last quarter.



Tommy Hilfiger-owner PVH was second-biggest gainer with a 7-per-cent jump to a near 6-month high on strong results. Sears soared as much as 32 per cent after posting its first quarterly profit in nearly two years.



Analysts also said the S&P 500 being able to break through and stay above the 2,400 level for the third straight session has also provided technical support.



“Breaking through 2,400 on the S&P 500 is a bit of a technical help, so you’re getting the benefit of people coming into the market since that level was such a staunch resistance for so long,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 81.44 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 21,093.86.



The S&P 500 was up 11.22 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 2,415.61, easing a bit after touching a record of 2,415.86.



The Nasdaq was up 36.52 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 6,199.54. The index hit an all-time high of 6,202.50.



The only S&P index in the red was energy, off 0.11 percent as crude oil prices fell after the OPEC agreed to extend output cuts, but not by as much as investors had hoped for.



Minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting, released on Wednesday afternoon, showed that while policymakers backed a rate hike, they also agreed to hold off until it was clear a recent slowdown in the economy was temporary.

Fed officials also proposed a plan to wind down its $4.5-trillion of debt securities, including a limit on how much would be allowed to fall off the balance sheet each month.



“The Fed reducing the size of their balance sheet over a gradual period rather than doing that all at one time or in larger chunks is a positive,” said Mr. Pavlik.



Oil prices fell on Thursday as OPEC prepared to extend limits to production by nine months to March 2018 in an attempt to drain a glut that has depressed markets for almost three years.



The cuts are likely to be shared again by a dozen oil exporters outside OPEC led by top producer Russia, which reduced output in tandem with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from January.



OPEC’s cuts have helped to push oil back above $50 a barrel this year, giving a fiscal boost to producers, many of which rely heavily on energy revenues and have had to burn through foreign-currency reserves to plug holes in their budgets.



Brent crude oil dropped as much as $1.24 a barrel to a low of $52.72 on Thursday before regaining ground to trade 20 cents lower at $53.76 by 1350 GMT. U.S. light crude was 20 cents lower at $51.16.



Both benchmarks were still up over 15 per cent from May lows.



OPEC and other producers had been widely expected to agree to extend a cut in oil supplies of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018.



OPEC’s current deal, agreed at the end of last year, only covers the first half of 2017.

