At midday: TSX rises in broad but modest move

Canada's main stock index rose in morning trading on Friday, led by modest gains for its heavyweight financial and energy sectors in a broad rally that helped put it on track for a 0.7-per-cent gain for the week.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.20 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 16,110.05.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.2 per cent.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.5 per cent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third, gained 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices hit their highest in more than two years as the shutdown at TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline continued to cut deliveries to storage facilities.

TransCanada shares, which had fallen sharply earlier in the week, were up 0.6 per cent at $63.30.

Teck Resources Ltd gained 0.9 per cent to $29.90 as copper prices headed toward a one-month high, while Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.9 per cent to $18.00 as gold prices dipped.

U.S. stocks gained on Friday, with the Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 hitting records, helped by higher commodity prices and with retail stocks getting a boost on signs of a strong start to the holiday shopping season.

After two disappointing years, crowds at stores in many locations around the country this year were reported to be strong, according to analysts and retail consultants.

Retailers get as much as 40 per cent of their annual sales during the holiday shopping season.

"Being the busiest time of the year for retailers, investors are optimistic that the improved economic activity will continue as we enter the Christmas shopping season," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital.

The S&P retail index was up 0.63 per cent to a record high, led by Macy's 4.3-per-cent jump.

The department store operator's chief executive told CNBC the company was better off this year than last and was seeing very robust online demand.

Kohl's, Gap and J.C. Penney were up between 2.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent. Wal-Mart gained about 0.5 per cent and electronics retailer Best Buy was up 0.9 per cent.

Their biggest rival, Amazon, gained 1.7 per cent and provided the biggest boost to the S&P and Nasdaq.

Surging online sales have eaten into the business of brick-and-mortar retailers. By Thanksgiving evening, shoppers had splurged more than $1.52-billion online, 16.8 per cent higher than a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.

"There is going to be a lot of focus by investors as to the breakdown and distribution of online versus brick and mortar," said Mr. Bakhos.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.12 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 23,570.3, the S&P 500 was up 4.95 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,602.03.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.03 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 6,880.39. The market closes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. The energy index's 0.46-per-cent rise led the advancers, followed by the energy index, as commodities prices rose.

U.S. oil prices jumped to a more than two-year high as North American markets tightened on the partial closure of a key pipeline linking Canada and the United States.

Exxon was up 0.4 per cent, while Chevron rose 0.6 per cent and was among the top boosts to the S&P and Dow.

Copper climbed towards a one-month high, helped by a weaker dollar and shrinking supplies.