At midday: TSX rises, Kinder Morgan Canada jumps

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd jumped following a favorable regulator ruling and energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices.

At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.91 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 16,068.87. It is on track for a slight gain over the course of the week.

Kinder Morgan Canada was last up 5.8 per cent at $17.61 after the country's energy regulator ruled it could sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with telecoms being the one declining group, and advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 4-to-1.

Rogers Communications Inc fell 0.9 per cent to $65.20, the heaviest weight on the index, after the cable and telecom company said its chairman would step down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Edward Rogers, the son of the family-controlled company's founder Ted Rogers.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.4 per cent.

Industrials rose 0.9 per cent, led by gains for the country's two main railway companies, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent.

Among the most influential gainers on the index were diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd, which rose 1.7 per cent to $29.79, and Barrick Gold Corp, which advanced 1.0 per cent to $17.75.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.66 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent.

U.S. stocks were pushed higher on Friday by a stronger-than-expected jobs data for November, which indicated improving economic fundamentals at the world's largest economy in the run up to a near certain interest rate hike next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 200,000 jobs last month.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in November after dipping 0.1 per cent the prior month, but was still below the estimated 0.3 per cent.

"The headline number of 228,000 new jobs was above consensus estimates, but wage growth still remains sluggish," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

"The report is constructive for the equity market — job growth coupled with still low inflation is a positive underpinning for markets."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 60.71 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 24,272.19, the S&P 500 was up 10.52 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 2,647.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.05 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 6,858.89.

"Investors are also taking comfort from the lack of surprise from Washington with the House and the Senate passing resolutions. So we won't experience a government shut down," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Gains in equities were also helped by an overnight divorce deal between Britain and the European Union that paved the way for arduous talks on future trade ties.

Technology stocks topped the S&P gainers, while consumer staples were at the bottom.

Microsoft, Apple and Amazon were the top boosts to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Boeing and United Health drove up the Dow.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals rose 5.6 per cent and was the biggest S&P gainer, after a report said hedge fund Elliott Management wanted the company to take steps to boost its stock price, including by exploring a sale.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands slumped 13 per cent after the Smith & Wesson fire arms maker provided disappointing earnings forecast. Shares of Sturm Ruger also slipped 7.6 per cent.

World stocks rose as a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations added momentum to an upswing underpinned by strong economic news from China and Japan.

Britain and the European Union struck a deal on Friday to move on to talk about trade and a transition period after they agreed the outline of their divorce deal.

Shares across the continent surged on the news, and even Britain's FTSE 100 Index, which tends to move inversely with sterling, was higher through the day despite an early rally for the British currency.

At one stage sterling gained half a percent to hit a six-month high of 86.9 pence against the euro, but this completely reversed as the session went on.

"I think we've seen a classic case of the rumor being bought and the fact sold, with sterling having rallied early last week in anticipation of a deal being close," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

"We could see more upside in the pound in the coming months but as it was before, the road ahead is bumpy and that will be reflected in the currency markets."

The pan-European share index rose 0.8 per cent, pushing the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, up 0.2 per cent.

European banking shares were amongst the biggest gainers after financial regulators reached a long-sought deal on Thursday to harmonize global banking rules, but said the rules would take effect in 2022, later than previous expectations for 2019.

The dollar had risen earlier in the session but retraced a touch after the release of U.S. payroll data.

Job growth in the world's biggest economy increased at a strong clip in November but wage growth was a touch lower than expected.

Earlier on Friday, Asian shares rallied for a second session in a row as economic news from China and Japan beat all expectations.

Beijing reported exports surged 12.3 per cent in November from a year earlier, more than double the forecast, while imports climbed almost 18 percent.

Iron ore and copper imports enjoyed a stellar rebound, which could help stem a recent pullback in commodity prices.

Japan's Nikkei led the way as the yen eased on the dollar, rising 1.1 per cent on top of Thursday's 1.45-per-cent bounce to be almost back where it started the week.

Revised data showed Japan's economy growing twice as fast as first thought as business spending jumped.

Gold inched up to $1,247.40, having this week breached its recent tight trading range to hit a four-month trough at $1,245.60.

Oil prices rose, helped by rising Chinese demand and as a threatened strike by oil workers in Nigeria led to short covering.

Brent futures were up 0.7 per cent at $62.91 a barrel, having climbed 98 cents overnight. U.S. crude was up 71 cents at $57.40.