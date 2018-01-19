At midday: TSX rises, led by bank and railroad shares

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for the heavyweight financials group and industrial shares, while energy stocks were weighed by lower oil prices.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 67.31 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 16,351.78.

For the week, the index was on track to gain 0.1 per cent.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were the country's major banks. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.8 per cent to $107.71, while Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.8 per cent to $74.32.

The overall financial services group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, gained 0.7 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp climbed 1.2 per cent to $17.82. Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,333 an ounce.

Industrials advanced 1.1 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd was up 2.7 per cent at $233.29 after the company reported on Thursday fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.

Canadian manufacturing sales jumped 3.4 per cent in November, their biggest increase in 2-1/2 years, on strength in transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups gained.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd climbed 5.6 per cent to $17.68 after Canada's National Energy Board on Thursday set out a process for resolving permit disputes related to the company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Still, the energy group fell 0.7 per cent with U.S. crude prices.

World equity markets climbed to a record on Friday as the U.S. dollar languished near three-year lows and a U.S. government shutdown loomed, while U.S. Treasury yields continued their steady rise to hit their highest levels since September 2014.

President Donald Trump postponed plans to leave Washington while the U.S. Congress faced a midnight deadline to come up with funding legislation to avoid the shutdown.

Legislation to stave off an imminent federal government shutdown encountered obstacles in the Senate on Thursday night, despite the passage of a month-long funding bill by the House of Representatives hours earlier.

Without an infusion of new money, no matter how temporary, hundreds of thousands of "non-essential" federal workers may be put on furlough, while "essential" employees, dealing with public safety and national security, would continue working.

"The expectation is they will do something to keep the government open even for a short time but even if they don't, life goes on," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

Shares of Wall Street were slightly higher, with each of the major Wall Street indexes on track for their third straight weekly gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 25,972.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.8 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,800.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,310.11.

The trade-weighted dollar index was last up 0.08 per cent, on pace for its fifth straight weekly drop, and is down nearly 2 per cent so far in 2018. The euro down 0.08 per cent to $1.2227.

European shares were higher, helped by gains in mining shares.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.35 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.26 per cent. MSCI's index was poised for its ninth straight week of gains.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. government bond hit their highest level in three years on Friday as weakness in overnight trading pushed the debt through key technical support levels, which resulted in further selling.

The benchmark 10-year yield hit its highest level since September 2014 at 2.646 per cent, breaking the 2017 high of 2.64 per cent which the market had been flirting with all week.

"That is still a manageable level for equities, so this move doesn't necessarily surprise us. Markets will begin to take increasing notice the higher it gets, if it continues to inch higher," said Mr. Joy.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.6444 per cent, from 2.611 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices retreated and were on course to snap a four-week winning streak, as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories.

U.S. crude fell 1.11 per cent to $63.24 per barrel and Brent was last at $68.56, down 1.08 per cent on the day.