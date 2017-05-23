Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.

BlackBerry Ltd stock jumped 8.8 per cent to $15.27, as investors raised expectations that the technology company’s cyber security and automotive software sectors will post strong growth, an analyst said.

This month’s global “ransomware” attack, dubbed WannaCry, has raised awareness of BlackBerry’s security software business, while Ford Motor Co said late Friday it would start using an “over the air” system to update software on its interactive touchscreen system, which runs on BlackBerry software.

The information technology group rose 0.8 per cent.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.97 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,500.43. Of the index’s 10 main groups, half were in positive territory.

The index was tracking U.S. markets, which rose ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.

The most influential mover on the index was Toronto Dominion Bank, which rose 0.9 per cent to $63.64. Royal Bank of Canada followed, with a 0.8-per-cent advance to $93.76.

The overall financials group, which account for about a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.7 per cent.

Energy stocks tempered gains, retreating 0.7 per cent as crude prices dipped earlier in the session on news of a White House proposal to sell off half the country’s huge oil stockpile, threatening a future glut.

Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.0 per cent to $42.87, while Encana Corp declined 1.1 per cent to $15.13.

U.S. stocks trimmed their gains on Tuesday morning, weighed down by weak economic data, while investors await more details from President Donald Trump’s first full budget plan aimed at slashing government spending.

Mr. Trump is set to propose a raft of politically sensitive cuts, including to healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor, with the aim of chopping government spending by $3.6-trillion and balancing the budget over the next decade.

“Investors are interested simply because it does give an indication where Trump is going to try to influence the agenda and there is some concern over whether he has reduced negotiating power because of his own political difficulties at the moment,” said Lisa Kopp, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Congress holds the federal purse strings and often ignores presidential budgets, which are proposals and may not take effect in their current form.

Economic data showed new single-family home sales in April tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high, while manufacturing activity for May fell to its lowest level since September.

While the job market continues to strengthen, other pieces of data have shown a dip in consumer sentiment and spending, which makes up about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

“We’re likely to be in a sideways period in the market for the next few weeks as there are quite a bit of pieces of news the market is digesting including geopolitical developments in Washington and globally,” said Kopp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 20,934.04, the S&P 500 was up 3.5 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,397.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,131.82.

The market also seemed to have shrugged off news of a suicide attack in Britain. U.S. futures had slipped slightly on Monday evening, before recovering, on news of the attack that killed 22 people and wounded many more at a pop concert in the English city of Manchester.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples leading the gainers.

Consumer discretionary was the biggest laggard with a 0.32 percent drop, as auto part retailers weighed.

Autozone fell 8.5 per cent to $603.71 after the auto part retailer’s quarterly results came in below expectations. Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Automotive and Genuine Parts were down between 2.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

Shares of Take-Two reversed course from premarket to rise as much as 11 per cent to a record high of $76.70 as the videogame maker’s full-year forecast was not as bad as feared.

