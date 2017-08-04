Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as financial stocks gained with higher bond yields and Open Text Corp jumped after its earnings, while gold miners weighed.

Open Text rose 4.6 per cent to $43.87 as several analysts increased their price targets on the business software company’s stock after its quarterly earnings impressed.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.4 per cent, as both Canadian and U.S. bond yields rose after jobs data in each country supported rate hike expectations, although a jump in Canada’s trade deficit weighed on the domestic currency.

The energy group climbed 0.6 per cent, even as oil prices ticked lower and headed for a weekly decline amid rising OPEC exports and strong U.S. output.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.86 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,243.82. Seven of its 10 main groups gained.

It is on track for a 0.6-per-cent gain on the week.

Major gold miners were among the heaviest weights on the day as the spot price of the precious metal took a hit from the U.S. data supporting expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 2.1 per cent to $21.01, Goldcorp Inc lost 1.4 per cent to $15.86, and Kinross Gold fell 4.2 per cent to $5.22.

Gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to $1,254.5 an ounce.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.3 per cent, with First Majestic Silver Corp down 14 per cent to $8.33 after its reporting disappointing earnings and outlook.

Canada’s trade gap widened in June as a drop in energy shipments pulled exports back from a record high but sustained jobs growth in July was enough to keep expectations alive for another interest rate increase in the coming months.

U.S. stocks were off their highs in late morning trading on Friday and the Dow was on track to close higher for the ninth straight day after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July.

The Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, above the 183,000 rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

June’s employment gain was revised up to 231,000 from the previously reported 222,000.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent after gaining 0.2 per cent in June, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 per cent.

The strong jobs report is likely to clear the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start shrinking its $4.5-trillion bond portfolio in September, and could strengthen its case to raise rates for the third time this year in December.

Chances of a rate hike by the end of the year increased to 50 per cent from 46 per cent after the release of the data, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

“It’s encouraging to see average hourly earnings come in line after falling the previous month,” said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve.

“I do think it (validates the Fed). Our expectations continue to be that we’ll see a measured, moderate, deliberate reduction of the balance sheet and we’re likely to see one more rate hike in the latter part of the year.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 19.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 22,045.83 and the S&P 500 was up 3.32 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,475.48.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.19 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 6,350.53.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 1.02 percent rise leading the advancers.

The utilities and consumer discretionary sectors led the decliners and capped gains.

Shares of Viacom slumped 12.97 per cent after the company forecast a low single-digit dip in sales. The stock was among the top drags on the Nasdaq.

Walt Disney was down 1.59 per cent and was the top drag on the Dow and the S&P.

A strong earnings season has helped allay concerns about stretched valuation even as the S&P trades at a pricey 18 times expected earnings, compared with its 10-year average of 14.

Analysts expect earnings of S&P 500 companies to have risen 11.8 per cent, while projecting a 9.2-per-cent rise in earnings for the September quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yelp jumped 26.97 per cent after the company said it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub for $287.5-million and reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue. Grubhub was up 8.93 percent.

GoPro rose 16.95 per cent, while Weight Watchers was up 26.72 per cent after well-received quarterly earning reports.

