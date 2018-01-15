At midday: TSX rises with gold miners and pot producers

Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Monday, boosted by a bounce-back in shares of cannabis producers and sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.80 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 16,350.98. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher, while consumer staples and discretionary groups weighed.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 per cent.

Among the index's most influential gainers were its biggest gold miners and marijuana producers, with Goldcorp Inc rising 5.8 per cent to $18.93, and Canopy Growth Corp jumping 9.1 per cent to $35.29.

The price of gold hit a four-month high as the U.S. dollar slumped, while cannabis companies were bouncing back after heavy falls late last week.

Cannabis companies have broadly jumped in recent months as Canada moves towards legalizing recreational use, but investors booked some profits last week after the U.S. federal government rescinded an order that had eased enforcement of federal law in states where the drug has been made legal.

Aurora Cannabis rose 7.3 per cent to $11.06 and Aphria Inc surged 14.7 per cent to $20.71.

The energy group climbed 0.3 per cent, while financials gained 0.2 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7 per cent to $105.87.

Global stocks mostly fell Monday as the dollar weakened across the board, pinching the outlook for export-driven regions like Europe. The U.S. market remained closed for a holiday.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.1 per cent to 7,773 while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 per cent to 13,220. France's CAC 40 was flat at 5,518. U.S. markets remained closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The U.S. dollar fell in value against most currencies, extending its losses so far this year. Some economists attribute it to optimism about economic growth in regions like Europe and Japan, where central banks are getting closer to easing off their bond-buying stimulus programs, which have weighed on their currencies in the past. A stronger euro and yen, in turn, tend to weigh on many stocks in Europe and Japan, which are export-focused economies.

The dollar slipped to 110.56 Japanese yen on Monday from 111.04 yen the previous trading day. The euro strengthened to $1.2269 from $1.2199. The British pound hit its highest level against the dollar since before the Brexit referendum in June 2016, hitting a high of $1.3820.

Asian markets except China mostly finished with modest gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent to 23,714.88 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent to 2,503.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.2 per cent to 31,338.87 and China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 per cent to 3,410.49. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.1 per cent to 6,077.10.

Shares slipped in Shanghai and Shenzhen after the China Banking Regulatory Commission issued a notice over the weekend calling for stricter oversight of financial risks. The notice took aim at preventing banks from shifting funds into stocks, property investments, local government financing vehicles and industries that violate national policies on pollution or excess capacity, among other areas of concern.

Energy prices rose further as the fall in the dollar made crude oil cheaper for international investors. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 24 cents to $64.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That is its highest in about three years. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 15 cents to $70.02 per barrel.

