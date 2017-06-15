Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on concerns over the pace of economic growth, as bank stocks led broad declines and energy stocks were squeezed by oil prices that hit six-week lows.



Financial stocks, which account for roughly a third of the index’s weight, slipped 0.2 per cent. Brookfield Asset Management fell 0.6 per cent to $50.35 and was among the most influential decliners. Royal Bank of Canada was also a key index mover, despite seeing only a modest 0.6-per-cent fall to $92.82.



Alternative lender Home Capital Group was one of the few bright spots that offset some of the group’s declines. Shares rose 12.4 per cent to $13.63 after the company reported late on Wednesday it had reached a settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Regulator accepting responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures. Shares surged as much as 19.3 per cent to $14.47 in early trading.



At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 34.08 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,136.05. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups lost ground.



The influential energy group, which had see-sawed between gains and losses in morning trading, retreated 0.9 per cent, as oil prices touched a six-week low. The commodity was pressured by high global inventories and doubts over OPEC’s ability to implement production cuts as promised. U.S. crude prices were down 0.6 per cent to $44.45 a barrel.



Canadian Natural Resources fell 0.9 per cent to $37.01, while Cenovus Energy lost 2.3 per cent to $10.70.



The materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer and lumber companies, lost 0.9 per cent as metal prices, including copper and gold, fell. Barrick Gold retreated 1.6 per cent to $20.77.



Technology stocks were down nearly 0.8 per cent, mirroring U.S. tech shares, which fell on worries over stretched valuations.



Editor’s picks: Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades;



There’s something weird about the loonie’s latest climb;



Thursday’s Insider Report;



Technology shares were under pressure yet again on Thursday, pulling lower all the three major Wall Street indexes, as investors fretted about bloated valuations.



The technology sector has risen 16.7 per cent this year, far outperforming other sectors and giving investors a chance to lock-in gains.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has also surged 13.7 per cent, compared with the S&P 500’s 8.2-per-cent gain for the year.



However, fortunes turned last Friday after a drop in Apple’s shares triggered a sell-off and led to the tech sector’s biggest two-day decline in nearly a year.



“The huge tech run was impressive and has come to a point where people want to take some money off the table and preserve profits,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn capital in Benardsville, NJ.



Investors are also concerned about the U.S. economy’s ability to withstand a third interest rate hike later this year and the Federal Reserve’s plans to trim its balance sheet, especially after a recent set of lackluster economic data.



A Washington Post report that President Donald Trump was being investigated for possible obstruction of justice added to the jitters.



Mr. Bakhos said the report was “adding a little angst to the market and moved investors to choose a risk-off path.”



The CBOE Volatility index, or Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” hit 11.61 points - its biggest percentage gain in nearly one month.



Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower.



The gainers were utilities, real estate and telecom services, whose slow but steady growth makes them attractive during periods of uncertainty.



Thee Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 59.58 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 21,314.98, the S&P 500 was down 13.7 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 2,424.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 64.29 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 6,130.60.



Among stocks, Kroger was down 12.5 per cent after the supermarket chain operator cut its full-year profit forecast.



Mattel was down 7.2 per cent at $20.63 after the toymaker cut its dividend.



One bright spot was a Labor Department report that showed fewer-than-expected Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Report Typo/Error