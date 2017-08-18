Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, led lower by heavyweight bank shares, as investors worldwide fled equities to perceived safe-haven investments amid global geopolitical uncertainties.

Deadly attacks in Barcelona and U.S. policy uncertainty following the exit of U.S. executives from presidential business councils heightened the appeal of gold as well as German government and U.S. Treasuries versus stocks.

Canadian financial stocks were the five biggest contributors to the index’s decline.

Manulife Financial Corp fell 2.2 percent to $24.53, while Bank of Montreal slipped 0.8 per cent to $91.03. The overall financials group declined 0.7 per cent.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 90.44 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 14,943.20.

Nine of the index’s 10 key sectors were in the red.

Technology stocks retreated 1.1 per cent with Absolute Software Corp slumping 5.1 per cent to $7.58 after it reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations.

Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.2 per cent to $38.51, while the broader energy group retreated 1.1 per cent.

Global oil prices edged higher but were still on track to close the week between 2 per cent to 3 per cent lower.

Bombardier Inc shares fell 1.9 percent to $2.58 amid news that Swedish authorities are charging a Bombardier employee on suspicion of bribery.

The industrials sector fell 1 per cent.

The materials group was up 0.1 percent, but losses were tempered by gold mining stocks, which benefited from safe-haven gold prices that were on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Barrick Gold was up 0.2 per cent to $21.40, while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd rose 2.5 per cent to $14.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbed 1.5 per cent to $60.52.

Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,294.8 an ounce.

Domestic data showed that Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked higher in July, suggesting price pressures are picking up after June’s subdued reading and clearing the way for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates in the fall.

Wall Street was lower for the second straight day on Friday on mounting worries about President Donald Trump’s ability to legislate his pro-growth agenda, after his comments on the recent violence in Virginia drew widespread criticism.

The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage loss in about three months on Thursday, with all three major indexes on track to post their worst monthly performance since October.

Mr. Trump has alienated Republicans, corporate leaders and U.S. allies, while rattling markets with his comments since Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., which came in the aftermath of a white nationalist protest against the removal of a Confederate statue.

Several business leaders have since resigned from his advisory councils and a White House official said plans for an infrastructure council had been dropped.

Adding to the woes were a speculation of a possible departure of National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, which was denied by the White House on Thursday.

Trump’s campaign promises of tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending had helped the market rally, with the S&P climbing about 14 percent since the Nov. 8 presidential election.

“This is a capitulation of those that still held out hope we’d get tax reform or spending bills from an administration that offered the prospect of change,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

“It appears they’ve gotten so bogged down in the politics of confederate monuments, everybody thinks they’re incapable of delivering meaningful change.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 59.24 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 21,691.49 and the S&P 500 was down 4.24 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,425.77.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.17 points, or 0 per cent, at 6,221.75.

Also weighing on investor sentiment was news of several people being stabbed in an attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday. The attack follows the one in Barcelona on Thursday where suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds, killing 13 people and wounding scores of others.

The market had been on edge since last week after tensions between the United States and North Korea flared up, with nuclear-armed Pyongyang threatening to fire missiles near the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam.

“Given all of the bad news in the last week - the combination of North Korea, this whole civil unrest, the terrorist incidents in Barcelona - the fact that the market is really hanging in there is showing some pretty good resiliency,” said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.

Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower, with the telecommunications and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decliners.

Nike’s 4.32-per-cent slide weighed the most on the S&P and the Dow, following dismal results from sporting goods retailers Foot Locker and Hibbett.

Deere’s 6.25-per-cent fall was the biggest drag on the industrial sector after the farm equipment maker reported a second straight quarter of lower-than-expected sales.

