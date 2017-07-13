Canada’s main stock index were lower on Thursday, with most sectors little changed a day after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in seven years.

The increase spurred some pockets of concern over the longer term impact on exporters, higher borrowing costs and consumer spending.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index seesawed lower, down 25.72 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,118.27.

The Canadian dollar was at 78.51 cents (U.S.) up 0.08 of a cent after Wednesday’s more than 1 cent gain.

Of the index’s 10 main groups seven were in negative territory.

Materials stocks slid 0.5 per cent, financial stocks were down 0.1 per cent, and telecom stocks were off 0.8 per cent, with Telus down 1 per cent.

Health care and energy stocks were up 0.2 per cent.

WestJet Airlines gained 0.1 per cent per cent after getting an upgrade to ‘buy’ from Beacon Securities on solid metrics, and the airlines CEO stepped up his fight against the growing push to unionize the airline’s staff, telling them to resist organized labour’s pitch because it will chomp into their paycheques.

Gildan Activewear was off 1.5 per cent after a downgrade from Canaccord Genuity to “hold” from “buy.”

Energy stocks climbed 0.2 per cent, as oil prices remained little changed after evidence of stronger demand in China balanced reports of higher production by key OPEC exporters. U.S. crude futures were up 0.9 per cent to $45.89 a barrel.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1 per cent. The pull back came a day after shares climbed 3.7 per cent on better than expected fourth quarter results. The overall consumer staples group fell 0.2 per cent.

Mining stocks lost 0.5 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd declined 1.6 per cent, Kinross Gold Corp. falling 2.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks were higher Thursday as a fall in healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks capped gains, while investors turned their attention to second-quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 26.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 21,559.11, the S&P 500 was up 4.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,447.57. The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.48 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 6,269.65.

Amazon.com shares fell 0.5 per cent and was among the top three drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while a 1.3 per cent drop in McDonald’s weighed on the Dow.

The healthcare index also took a hit with Johnson and Johnson and Celgene weighing on the index.

Investors continued to keep an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s second day of testimony before Congress, a day after she signaled a dovish stance on interest rates.

The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates gradually and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Yellen said.

“Yesterday’s move was in response to Yellen comments that should inflation remain below the 2 per cent target rate, the central bank will be less aggressive in their tightening program,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

“Today, the market is saying that’s old news and let’s focus on the matter at hand, which is earnings that will be coming out in earnest this week.”

Quarterly earnings kick off on Friday with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results.

Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 7.9 per cent from a year ago, after first-quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in June. In the 12 months through June the producer level inflation, or PPI, increased 2.0 per cent, above the 1.9 per cent rise expected.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week for the first time in a month.

Among stocks, Target rose 4 per cent after the retailer gave an upbeat second-quarter forecast. The news boosted other retailers, with Wal-Mart rising 1.4 per cent and Costco up about 1 per cent.

Yandex jumped 16.7 per cent after the company and Uber agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses.

Reuters

