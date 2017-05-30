Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as broad declines among oil and gas companies, partly hurt by a slide in crude oil prices, offset a moderate rise by Bank of Nova Scotia and slight gains in other sectors.



The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources, which retreated 1.9 per cent to $39.03, and Cenovus Energy which declined 3.6 per cent to $12.36. The energy group, which make up about a fifth of the index, fell 1.5 per cent, at one point touching an eight-month low.



U.S. crude prices were down almost 1 per cent, as concerns that production cuts by the world’s big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut in crude.



Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd debuted at $16.06 on the TSX after raising $1.75-billion in an initial public offering at $17 each last week.



At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 33.23 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,388.68.



Six of the index’s 10 main groups ceded ground.



The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent as small but influential dips in most bank shares offset Scotiabank’s 0.7-per-cent rise to $76.68. Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, helped in part by its international business.



Canadian National Railway Co., which averted a strike after reaching a tentative deal on Monday with the Teamsters union that represents 3,000 conductors, rose 1 per cent to $104.44. The overall industrials sector climbed 0.3 percent.



World stock prices softened on Tuesday on concerns about the political outlook in Europe and U.S. economic growth, and nervous investors piled into yen and low-risk U.S. and German government bonds.



Oil prices declined on worries about global oversupply despite OPEC’s pact last week to extend its crude output cut until the first quarter of 2018.



Gold rose to a one-month high of $1,270 an ounce on safe-haven demand before it ran out of steam.



“There have been some softness in U.S. economic data, and there are some less market-friendly policies in the U.S. on the margin,” said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist with Russell Investments in New York.



The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.45 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 463.84.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.01 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 21,046.27, the S&P 500 lost 2.89 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,412.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.76 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,207.44.



Recent U.S. economic reports have supported a growing view that the world’s biggest economy is not recovering from an anemic first quarter as vigorously as some traders had thought.



Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in May and a gauge of core U.S. inflation retreated on a year-over-year basis.



The lack of progress on tax cuts and other stimulus measures from Washington has also weighed on the outlook for company profits and broader economic activity, analysts said.



However, most Federal Reserve policymakers have not backed away from their expectations of two more rate increases by the end of 2017 as they see the U.S. economy near full employment and are confident inflation would reach its 2-per-cent goal.



In Europe, elections in Italy may now come as early as September, after the 5-Star Movement became the fourth big party to back a switch to a proportional electoral system.



Greece’s debt problems also continued to simmer after it failed to reach a deal on its next installment of its bailout program earlier this month.



Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.20 per cent at 1,533.88.



With jitters about the United States and Europe, the yen strengthened against the dollar and euro. It was up 0.2 per cent at 111.00 yen per dollar, and up 0.1 per cent at 124.09 yen per euro.



Safety bids lowered 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 2.229 per cent and pinned 10-year German yield at 0.302 per cent.



In commodities, Brent crude was last down $0.76, or 1.45 per cent, at $51.53 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $0.51, or 1.02 per cent, at $49.29 per barrel.



Spot gold prices were last down $3.84 or 0.30 per cent, to $1,262.76 an ounce.

