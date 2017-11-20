At midday: TSX slightly higher as financials offset energy stocks

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday morning as financial stocks led a broader rising trend while the heavyweight energy sector fell with lower oil prices.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 16,028.89. Six of its 10 main sectors rose.

The financials group, which contributes more than a third to the index's overall weight, gained 0.3 per cent.

The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the index's weight, retreated 1.3 per cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 2.3 per cent to $43.52 and Cenovus Energy Inc. fell 3.5 per cent to $12.62.

TransCanada Corp was up 1.7 per cent at $63.52 after Nebraska's Public Service Commission approved its Keystone XL route in a 3 to 2 vote, clearing the last major regulatory hurdle for the controversial $10-billion project.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent.

The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high.

One of the largest percentage gainer was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, which rose 4.2 per cent after National Bank of Canada upgraded its view on the stock to "outperform" and increased its price target.

Technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Monday as investors eased off the pedal with earnings season dying down and the Thanksgiving holiday coming up.

With no major earnings or economic data scheduled this week, trading volumes are expected to thin leading up to the holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday.

"Wall Street is looking for the next catalyst to move higher," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

"And right now, the one that's on the docket is tax reform. But the question is how much longer can we go higher and how much longer can the cycle last, and tax reform plays an impact in that."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed their version of a tax bill last week. But the Senate, from which it has already faced resistance, is expected to vote on their version of the bill after Thanksgiving.

Any signs of repositioning ahead of the vote would be liable to impact investors' thinking on the bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86.29 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 23,444.53.

The S&P 500 was up 3.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,581.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.49 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 6,790.28.

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher. The gains were led by the telecoms index, which rose after Verizon gained 0.9 per cent following a Wells Fargo upgrade.

Tech stocks were led higher by a roughly 1-per-cent gain in Cisco and IBM. The sector also got a boost from a 1-per-cent gain in semiconductor stocks on the back of merger news.

Cavium jumped 7.8 per cent after larger rival Marvell said it would buy the company for about $6 billion. Marvell shares were up 1.33 per cent.

Health stocks fell, weighed down by a 2.5-per-cent drop in Merck and 1.5-per-cent fall in Bristol-Myers after Roche announced a trial win for a competing cancer drug.

Energy stocks fell along with a 1.5-per-cent drop in oil prices on caution ahead of next week's OPEC meeting when an extension of current curbs on output will be discussed.

Wal-Mart fell 1.3 per cent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".