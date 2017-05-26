Canada’s main stock index moved slightly lower in morning trade on Friday as gains for gold miners on a push higher in bullion were offset by declines in some heavyweight banks.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,389.68.



Eight of its 10 main groups were lower, although decliners only slightly outnumbered advancers overall.



The index is on track for a 0.4 percent slip in the holiday-shortened week.



Gold miners were among the strongest gainers, as political uncertainty led investors to shun riskier assets in favor of the precious metal, pushing it to its highest in nearly four weeks.



Agnico Eagle Mining gained 2.2 per cent to $66.45 and Goldcorp was up 0.9 per cent at $18.42



But Barrick Gold fell 0.5 per cent to $21.86 after it said on Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining, which account for some 6 percent of Barrick’s 2017 production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania’s current concentrate export ban.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.



Several of the country’s biggest banks pulled back after gains following their earnings reports earlier in the week, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.3 per cent to $93.42 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.4 per cent at $63.76.



BlackBerry Ltd rose 1.9 per cent to $15.40 after announcing the final amount it will receive from Qualcomm in a royalty dispute.



U.S. stocks were little changed in late morning trading on Friday, following six straight days of gains, as investors took a breather ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.



A strong batch of earnings reports from retailers drove the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to a record close on Thursday, putting all three major indexes on track to post their strongest weekly gains since the end of April.



The six-day winning streak is the market’s longest since February and investors may look to cash in on their gains ahead of the long weekend due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.



Earlier in the day, a report showed that the U.S. economy grew at a 1.2-per-cent pace in the first quarter, slightly more than the 0.7-per-cent growth estimated earlier. The higher reading was in line with economists’ expectations.



“U.S. markets are generally flat this morning as we see a stronger revision to the first-quarter GDP data and better-than-expected durable goods orders,” said Emily Roland, head of investment research at John Hancock Investments in Boston.



“We’ve reached new highs and we expect days of strong gains. Investors may be taking a breather as we head into the holiday weekend.”



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.5 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 21,070.45 and the S&P 500 was down 0.26 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,414.81.



However, the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.73 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 6,208.99.



Consumer stocks had another strong day, with the consumer staples index rising 0.23 per cent and topping the list of gainers. The consumer discretionary index was also up 0.12 per cent.



Shares of Costco Wholesale rose 1.9 per cent to $178.09 and was among the biggest drivers of the S&P, after the warehouse club operator reported a strong profit.



Ulta Beauty jumped 3.3 per cent, the most on the S&P, after the company raised its full-year forecast.



Deckers Outdoor Corp rose as much as 21 per cent to a nine-month high after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.



Among the laggards, GameStop fell 6.7 per cent to $22.02 as the videogame retailer left its full-year earnings forecast unchanged despite beating profit estimates.

