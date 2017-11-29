At midday: TSX slips as CN Rail, Shopify weigh

Canada's main stock index ticked lower on Wednesday, hurt by a sharp fall in the shares of Canadian National Railway Co, while an earnings beat helped push Royal Bank of Canada higher.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,992.19.

CN Rail fell as much as 4.9 per cent, to its lowest level since March, and was last down 2.4 per cent at $97.61. Its main rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said it was adding several senior sales executives.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.7 per cent to $101.20 after the country's biggest bank by market value reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

Shopify Inc fell 6 per cent to $134.84, erasing gains the e-commerce software company's stock had made after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent as prices for gold as well as copper, aluminum and other base metals fell.

Potash Corp added 0.5 per cent to $25.06 after its chief executive said he expects a "very tight" balance of potash supply and demand in 2018 and that the company had received "broad interest" from Chinese buyers interested in its stake in a Chilean lithium producer.

Six of the index's 10 main sectors were lower, with decliners and advancers evenly matched overall.

The Nasdaq Composite index fell more than 1 per cent in midday trade on Wednesday as investors sold off technology stocks and moved into financials that have gained on strong economic data and comments from Fed officials on future rate hikes.

The high-flying FAANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon , Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet - fell between 2.3 pe rcent and 5.3 per cent.

JPMorgan climbed 2.5 per cent and Bank of America rose 2.7 per cent, putting the S&P financial index on track for its best two-day gains in more than a year.

Fed chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that a strengthening economy would warrant continued rate increases. The comments come a day after Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell said that the case for a December rate hike was coming together and also hinted at lighter bank regulation.

"What we're seeing is a combination of defense positioning, with people taking some profit out of the high-growth areas, technology specifically, and rotating into sectors that should hold up better if we get any negative news on tax bill or the debt ceiling," said Jonathan Mackay, investment strategist at Schroders.

With financial stocks, investors may be adjusting expectations to catch up with the Fed (on interest rate hikes), Mackay said.

The second revision of third-quarter gross domestic product showed growth increased at a 3.3 percent annual rate, up from the previously reported 3 percent.

U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields climbed to two-week peaks on the data and the encouraging comments.

Investors are also watching out for progress on the U.S. tax bill. Senate Republicans on Tuesday rammed forward the bill, which corporate America is hoping will slash business tax rates, in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 92.23 points, or 0.39 percent, at 23,928.94, the S&P 500 was up 0.32 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,627.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 76.41 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 6,835.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill gained 4 per cent after the burrito chain said it would seek a turnaround expert to replace founder Steve Ells as chief executive.

Allergan rose 4.15 per cent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock to "overweight".

Autodesk was the biggest loser on S&P 500, slumping more than 16 per cent after the AutoCAD maker's revenue forecast fell below estimates and said it expected restructuring charges.