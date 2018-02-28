At midday: TSX slips as energy stocks fall, tech gains temper declines

Canada's main stock index dipped Wednesday as energy stocks fell and gains in technology shares were offset by a drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was off 85.98 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,585.17.

Valeant was the biggest drag on the index, down 10.8 per cent at $21.18 after the drugmaker gave a disappointing outlook for 2018 with several of its major drugs facing more competition from generics.

Story continues below advertisement

Resource companies gave up early gains with the energy group off 1.5 per cent, including Suncor Energy, which fell 1.4 per cent to $43.03.

The technology sector was up 0.3 per cent, helping to temper declines. Among advancing shares, CGI Group rose 0.12 per cent to $74.98, while Shopify Inc. rose 1.1 per cent to C$178.03.

Aurora Cannabis was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, gaining 4.35 per cent to $10.32.

Wall Street's main indexes pared early gains on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in energy and healthcare stocks.

Oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent after data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories, pushing the S&P energy index down 0.31 percent.

Celgene's 8 per cent drop was a drag on the healthcare sector after U.S. health regulators rejected the company's application seeking approval of a multiple sclerosis drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.29 points, or 0.01 per cent at 25,408.74.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 gained 8.28 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,752.41 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 40.83 points or 0.56 per cent to 7,370.63.

Stocks opened higher on Wednesday after U.S. economic growth was revised slightly lower for the fourth quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 per cent annual rate, instead of the previously reported 2.6 per cent pace.

Strong economic data earlier in the month had raised fears among traders that U.S. interest rates would rise faster than previously expected, sparking Wall Street's biggest selloff in two years.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments on strengthening economy and inflation in his first congressional testimony on Tuesday further raised the odds of a fourth rate hike this year.

"Between now and the Fed meeting in March, what we're seeing is a very traditional capital markets response to incoming economic data," said Bill Northey, senior vice president, U.S. Bank Wealth Management, in Helena, Montana.

Story continues below advertisement

"It's part of the question out there. Has the reaction function of the Fed changed or will it change under Powell?"

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, was last at 2.8898 per cent after spiking as much as 2.9250 per cent on Tuesday.

The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of short-term stock market volatility, rose to a session high 18.93.

A string of retail earnings drove gains in the S&P retail index, which was up 0.87 percent.

Online retailer Etsy jumped 22 per cent after its revenue beat estimates, and off-price apparel seller TJX rose 8.3 per cent after reporting upbeat same-store sales.

Lowe's fell 5.3 per cent after the No.2 home improvement chain's quarterly profit and margins missed estimates.

Reuters