Canada’s main stock index slipped in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses among financial shares offset a rally in gold miners as investors sought safety in the precious metal amid rising geopolitical tensions.

A sub-index of global gold miners that is dominated by Canada-listed stocks jumped 2 percent as escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea pushed up gold prices and weighed on global stock markets.

Earnings hits and misses also had a strong influence on the Canadian market, with a string of companies swinging in both directions.

Supply chain software company Kinaxis Inc fell 12.9 per cent to $69.43 as several analysts cut their target prices and recommendations on the stock.

Semafo jumped 10.3 per cent to $2.99 after Credit Suisse raised its recommendation on the gold miner to “outperform” from “neutral” following its second-quarter results, and Finning International Inc rose 6.9 per cent to $27.63 after the heavy equipment company reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations and raised its dividend.

Gold royalty and streaming company Franco Nevada Corp jumped 4.6 per cent to $96.27 after reporting quarterly results late on Tuesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.64 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,229.71.

Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.40-to-1 ratio.

The heavyweight financials sector, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, was down 0.25 per cent as U.S. and Canadian bond yields fell.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s boasted about the strength of the country’s nuclear arsenal on Wednesday, after North Korea said it was “carefully examining” a plan to strike Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific that is home to a U.S. military base.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc lost 4.0 per cent to $18.96 after the company said its subsidiaries in Australia were the subject of a tax audit.

Canada-listed shares of Tahoe Resources Inc fell 1.8 per cent to $6.48 after the miner said it would stop paying dividends and suspended overall guidance amid uncertainty about its operations in Guatemala.

Stella-Jones Inc rose 7.2 per cent to $46 after the wood products producer reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.

Canadian housing starts rose in July on growth in western British Columbia, even as groundbreaking on single-detached homes fell in Toronto where activity has cooled after the province introduced measures to rein in a frothy market.

U.S. stocks were lower on Wednesday as investors scurried to safe-haven assets after President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” warning to North Korea escalated tensions with the nuclear-armed nation.

North Korea said it was considering plans to fire missiles at Guam, a U.S.-held Pacific island, after President Trump’s warning on Tuesday.

Safe-haven assets gained following the mounting geopolitical tensions. Gold rose as much as 1.2 per cent to a near two-month high, while the Swiss franc was on track to post its biggest single day rise in about two-and-a-half years.

Mr. Trump’s comments also sparked a late afternoon selling on Tuesday, with the Dow ending a nine-day streak of closing records.

The president followed his Tuesday warning with a tweet on Wednesday about the strength of the American nuclear arsenal, but expressed hope it would not need to be used.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, was up 1.17 points at 12.12 points, its highest level in a month.

“Geopolitics splashed cold water on the markets,” said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.

“There’s uncertainty and caution as investors nervously eye the next foreign policy moves.”

U.S. trading volume has been low with summer setting in and Congress expected to be in recess until Sept. 5. The S&P hasn’t moved more than 0.5 per cent in one day since July and has fallen more than 1 per cent only twice this year.

“Despite all this, there’s no reason to press the panic button. For now, the North Korea situation bears watching as there’s lots of tough talk, but we’ll see if it escalates,” said Mr. Kinahan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52.43 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 22,032.91, the S&P 500 was down 5.29 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,469.63.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 30.74 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 6,339.72.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the consumer discretionary index’s 10.2-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Shares of Dow component Walt Disney were down 4.44 per cent as investors doubted whether it can succeed with its plan to launch its own streaming services rather than rely on Netflix Inc to reach online viewers. Netflix was down 2.35 per cent.

Travel website operator Priceline fell 7.92 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P and the Nasdaq, following a disappointing forecast. Travel-review website operator TripAdvisor was down 7.35 per cent.

Office Depot tumbled 23.57 per cent after the office supplies retailer’s quarterly results came in below estimates.

Rising geopolitical tensions boosted defense stocks. Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman were all up, lifting the Dow Jones U.S. defense index 1.17 per cent.

