Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as precious metal miners led a retreat that was limited by gains for shares of some energy names.

The most influential movers on the index included major gold miners Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 2.3 per cent to $20.15, and Goldcorp, which lost 2.5 per cent to $16.31.

The slips among bullion producers came despite the precious metal getting a bump from safe-haven buying after a North Korean missile launch.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent, with First Majestic Silver Corp down 5.2 per cent to $10.20.

Two major fertilizer producers gained, with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan up 1.2 per cent at $21.41 and Agrium Inc adding 0.6 per cent to $118.19.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.68 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,108.51.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The Canadian market was closed for a public holiday on Monday, while U.S. indexes are closed Tuesday.

The energy group climbed 0.1 per cent, as crude prices inched higher to add to eight days of gains.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc rose 0.7 per cent to $52.04.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent, as Brookfield Asset Management lost 1.6 per cent to $50.07. The company on Monday placed a formal bid for control of a Brazilian renewable energy company, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Some of the country’s biggest banks notched small gains, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 0.1 per cent to $105.52 and Bank of Montreal adding 0.3 per cent to $95.52.

They have risen recently as the Bank of Canada has taken a more hawkish stance and investors have bet on rate hikes coming sooner than previously anticipated.

In an interview with a German newspaper published on Tuesday, the central bank’s governor, Stephen Poloz, said inflation in Canada should be well into an uptrend by the first half of 2018 and policy normalization must begin before price growth hits its target.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 0.5 per cent to $104.67 after one of its trains derailed and spilled about 20,000 gallons of crude oil in Illinois.

Brent oil prices gained slightly on Tuesday, stabilizing near $50 a barrel on tentative signs that a persistent rise in U.S. crude production may be slowing.

The international benchmark gained 15 cents to $49.83 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading up 18 cents at $47.25 a barrel.

Brent futures have risen for nine days in a row, the longest stretch of gains since July 2009.

Both contracts traded lower earlier in the session as many traders closed positions ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4, while Brent also faced technical resistance as it approached $50, traders said.

Despite this, the market’s outlook has shifted somewhat.

Late May and most of June were overwhelmingly bearish as U.S. output rose and doubts grew over the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to hold back enough production to tighten the market.

But sentiment began to shift towards the end of June, when data showed a dip in U.S. oil output and a slight fall in drilling for new production.

“The fact that prices have not come under any noticeable pressure of late points to a shift in sentiment,” Commerzbank said on Tuesday.

“This may be related to the fact that most of the ‘shaky hands’ have withdrawn from the market by now,” the bank added.

Prices rose in recent days despite OPEC production hitting a 2017 high of 32.72 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, according to a Reuters survey.

The group’s efforts to rebalance the market have been undermined by rising production from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from an output-cutting agreement.

Libya is pumping around 1 million bpd of crude, a four-year high.

OPEC exports rose for a second month in a row in June to 25.92 million bpd, up 1.9 million bpd from the same month last year, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

“We see a recovery for oil prices in H2 2017 from current levels, with OPEC production cuts, a slowdown in global supply growth and seasonally firming demand driving up prices,” BMI Research said, although it added that “large-volume supply additions will keep price growth flat year on year in 2018.”

