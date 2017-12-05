At midday: TSX slips as miners, banks weigh

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as mining stocks weighed with lower commodity prices and banks pulled back at the end of their earnings season while consumer, technology and telecom shares ticked up.

At 11:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.50 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,955.66. Six of its 10 main groups were higher while decliners were outnumbering advancers by more than 2-to-1.

Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc surged 19.1 per cent to $13.84 after saying it had reached a deal to supply medical cannabis to Loblaw Cos Ltd's pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Bombardier Inc rose 1 per cent to $3.17 after two sources said Aeromexico has held preliminary talks to take some of its CSeries jets orders from Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns a stake in the Mexican carrier, to avoid possible U.S. trade duties levied on the planes.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent as miners of copper, nickel, zinc and other base metals were hit hard by falling commodity prices.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd fell 3.6 per cent to $14.64 and Lundin Mining Corp lost 3.1 per cent to $6.93 as copper prices declined.

The heavyweight energy group was up 0.3 per cent, while Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd fell 2.2 per cent to $16.67 after saying late on Monday that the start-up of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could be delayed past September 2020.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent as bank earnings season wrapped up, with Bank of Montreal slipping 0.1 per cent to $99.50 despite reporting adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates and Bank of Nova Scotia down 0.7 per cent to $81.04 after its bid for a majority stake in BBVA Chile was formally accepted.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.83 U.S. cents, down 0.04 per cent.

Copper prices fell steeply to their lowest point in two months on Tuesday, while U.S. technology stocks rebounded following a rotation away from the high-flying group that stemmed from improving prospects for a tax-cut plan.

Copper lost 3.90 per cent to $6,560.00 a tonne as inventories rose, on pace for its biggest single-session decline in more than two years. Other metals, such as nickel and zinc, also fell.

Copper prices were also pressured by recent strength in the dollar, with many commodities denominated in the U.S. currency.

Copper is a signal of global demand, and Tuesday's decline comes at a time when other data points to economic strength, said William Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

"Today is copper traders questioning whether or not global growth is as strong as they were thinking," Delwiche said. "They are looking at the inability of bond yields to make a sustained move higher and causing them to question the strength in the economy."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.74 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,315.79, the S&P 500 gained 8.58 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,648.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.61 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 6,833.97.

The S&P technology sector, which has lost momentum in recent days, rose 1.3 per cent and was the best performing major group.

Investors have been selling technology shares recently, bidding up prices for banks, telecoms and transports in a rotation into groups expected to particularly benefit from passage of U.S. bill designed to slash corporate taxes.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill.

In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.06 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.08 per cent.

The dollar rose for a second straight session as the currency continued to benefit from optimism surrounding U.S. tax reform.

The dollar index rose 0.18 per cent, with the euro down 0.32 per cent to $1.1826.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than eight years on tax-reform optimism as well as growing expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates several times next year.

"Fed fund futures and euro dollar (investors) did not believe the Fed even though they said three to four hikes," said Evercore ISI strategist Stan Shipley. "I think they're looking at the current data, tax reform and oil prices and thinking, 'Oh the Fed may have it right.'"

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.383 per cent, from 2.363 per cent late on Monday.

Spot gold dropped 1.0 per cent to $1,263.73 an ounce.

Oil edged higher on Tuesday, supported by strong demand, expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts.

Brent crude was up 19 cents at $62.64 a barrel while U.S. crude, known as West Texas Intermediate, rose 2 cents to $57.49.

"Demand remains firm which is the main reason for us to still see oil at above $60 per barrel," said Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron.

Faster-than-expected growth in demand this year has given tailwind to OPEC's efforts to clear the glut and the latest U.S. inventory reports are likely to show a third straight weekly drop in crude stocks.

Analysts expect data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) to show crude stocks fell 3.5 million barrels last week.

The API report is out at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the government supply report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m..

Analysts looking ahead to next year believe some tightening in supply will continue to take place. Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday they expect demand to outpace supply in 2018, with most of the growth in supply coming from the United States and Canada.

Separately, Goldman Sachs late Monday raised its forecast for 2018 Brent and WTI to $62 and $57.50 a barrel, respectively, thanks to OPEC's resolve in maintaining production cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers last week extended the deal to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2018 to get rid of excess oil in storage.

OPEC has shown strong compliance with the supply cut pledge and in November output fell by 300,000 bpd to its lowest since May, according to a Reuters survey.

Concerns that the OPEC-led producer group's Nov. 30 decision to extend their supply-cutting deal could bolster U.S. shale drilling limited gains, however.

Data last week showed U.S. crude output rose to nearly 9.5 million bpd in September, approaching the high of 9.63 million bpd seen in 2015.

"U.S. output will play the most significant role on the supply front in 2018," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"A jump above $60 in WTI could easily push U.S. production over the 10 million bpd mark, increasing the non-OPEC forecast and capping further attempts to push prices higher."