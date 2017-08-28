Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as a decline in U.S. crude oil prices following the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey weighed on shares of companies in the energy sector.

U.S. crude futures, dipped 2.4 per cent to $46.72 over concerns that the refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude.

In the heavily weighted energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.4 per cent to $38.12, and Suncor Energy Inc slipped 0.7 per cent to $38.93.

Overall, the energy group shed 1.3 per cent.

The financial services sector lost 0.5 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.2 per cent to $93.11, and Toronto Dominion Bank retreated 0.3 per cent to $64.62.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.22 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,031.77. Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were lower.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd jumped 12.3 per cent to $50.41 after the company said it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about $1.02-billion in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

The Dow and the S&P were unchanged in late-morning trading on Monday with losses in insurance and oil stocks offset by gains in shares of health and home improvement retail chains as investors assessed the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The uncertainty pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasuries holding steady ahead of the employment data on Friday, while gold rose to its highest in more than a week.

“What it tells you is a slight risk-off trade. But nothing that is really shaking up the markets,” said Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management.

Harvey - the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday - dumped more rain on Houston on Monday, worsening the flooding that has paralyzed the country’s energy hub.

Harvey has knocked out a quarter of oil production from the Gulf of Mexico, prompting fears it could overturn years of excess U.S. oil capacity and low prices.

The energy sector’s 0.82-per-cent loss led the decliners among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down about 0.5 per cent. Refiner Phillips 66 rose 0.44 per cent and Valero Energy climbed 1.20 per cent.

“We’re looking at this as more of a shorter term phenomenon and the energy stocks have held in relatively well,” said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments.

“The market is not seeing that as a significant move but we’ll have to see how the dynamics play out over the course of the week.”

U.S. economic growth had more than halved in the quarter after Hurricane Katrina mauled Louisiana in August 2005.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.76 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 21,803.91, the S&P 500 was up 2.74 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,445.79.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 24.59 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 6,290.23, helped by a rise in Apple and Facebook.

Home Depot was up 1 percent, while Lowe’s rose 0.52 per cent as investors expected the two largest U.S. home improvement chains to be among the biggest beneficiaries of post-Harvey recovery.

Insurers Travelers fell 2.74 per cent, dragging on the Dow, while Allstate was off 1.39 percent and Progressive was down 2.44 percent.

Kite Pharmaceuticals soared 28.40 per cent after Gilead Sciences agreed to buy the immunotherapy developer in a deal valued at $11.9 billion. Shares of Gilead gained 1.87 per cent.

Expedia fell 4.37 per cent after an internal memo by the online travel services company said its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has been asked to lead Uber.

