At midday: TSX slips as Valeant, CN Rail weigh

Canada's main stock index sat lower on Wednesday, weighed by declines for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Canadian National Railway Co, while gold mining stocks were boosted by higher gold prices.

One of the largest decliner on the index was Valeant, down 10.2 per cent to $24.91, after Goldman Sachs gave the shares a "sell" rating.

CN Rail fell 0.8 per cent to $99.37 after reporting a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, hurt by the heavy expenses its has incurred to grow its business.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.61 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 16,313.94.

The financial services sector, which accounts for more than one-third of the index's weight, fell 0.4 per cent.

Six of the index's 10 main groups lost ground.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 per cent.

Gold prices reached their highest level in more than four months after a U.S. official welcomed a weaker dollar and investors sought insurance against uncertainty.

Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to 1,353.52 an ounce, while Yamana Gold Inc climbed 4 per cent to $4.52 and Barrick Gold Corp was up 1.8 per cent at $18.79.

Marijuana producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc jumped 16.4 per cent to $43.66 after Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canada's second-biggest producer, agreed to buy the company for $1.1-billion. Aurora shares were down 0.7 per cent to $14.70.

The energy group fell 0.3 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 per cent higher at 80.99 U.S. cents.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in bank stocks, while shares in General Electric fell after the company revealed a regulatory investigation of a multibillion-dollar insurance charge.

GE shares were down 1.8 per cent in morning trading, reversing course from premarket.

The company in its earnings report forecast further weakening of its troubled power business and reported a $10 billion loss and a 5-percent fall in revenue.

"Clearly, GE is in the midst of a rather dramatic restructuring, so there's a lot of moving pieces for investors to analyze," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve unit.

A drop in the dollar after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's welcomed the currency's weakness at the World Economic Forum in Davis also supported the rise in stocks.

"To the extent that global growth is solid and a sizable portion of S&P earnings are earned overseas, I don't look at this as being dollar negative at all," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for Americas at Nations in New York.

Worries about a protectionist stance have added to the dollar's woes after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 167.15 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 26,377.96 and the S&P 500 was up 12.45 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,851.58.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 21.51 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 7,481.80.

Bank stocks were the biggest gainers. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both were up 1.3 percent and Goldman Sachs gained 1.5 percent, helping the S&P banking index rise more than 1 per cent.

Caterpillar climbed about 1 per cent after reporting higher monthly machine retail sales

United Technologies was up 1 per cent and General Dynamics rose 3.10 per cent following results.

Abbott Laboratories jumped 4 per cent after quarterly profit and 2018 adjusted earnings forecast beat estimates.

"The favorable market bias continued to be supported by earnings reports," said Wiegand.

United Continental tumbled 10 per cent after the airline said it plans to increase capacity, likely threatening its profit margin. American Airlines fell 5.3 per cent while Delta Air Lines dropped 5 per cent.

Texas Instruments fell 5.4 per cent after the company posted its slowest revenue growth in four quarters.

The Dow Jones AirLines index fell 5.2 per cent.