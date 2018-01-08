At midday: TSX slips in broad retreat; pot stocks bounce

Canada's main stock index slipped early on Monday as shares of some industrial, energy, materials and financial services companies weighed, offset by gains for marijuana producers.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.26 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 16,324.18.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with sharp gains for cannabis stocks helping the healthcare sector to rise.

Canopy Growth Corp rose 13.2 per cent to $38.46, Aurora Cannabis was up 7.1 per cent at $14.09, and Aphria Inc was up 11.4 per cent at $21.34.

Cannabis producers had dipped last week, capping a recent rally, after the U.S. Department of Justice rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of U.S. federal marijuana laws in states that had legalized the drug. Canada is working toward legalizing recreational use later this year.

Industrials fell 0.1 per cent, with WestJet Airlines Inc falling 1.5 per cent to $25.63 after one of its planes was involved in an on-ground collision at Toronto airport late on Friday. Larger rival Air Canada was off 2.2 per cent at $24.15.

The energy group was down 0.2 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dropped 0.5 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was down 4.4 per cent at $28.32.

The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were trading slightly lower on Monday, as losses in healthcare and financial stocks stalled Wall Street's strongest start to a year in a decade.

The benchmark S&P and the Nasdaq last week recorded its strongest first four trading days in a year since 2006, and the Dow industrials posted its best since 2003.

"The market was probably a little bit overbought, it was a big week for stocks in terms of strength and breadth, it's more of a pause," said John Brady, senior vice president at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.

"The weakness might be there for a day or two, with some rotationary balancing, it won't take out much."

The S&P 500 was down 2.14 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,741.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 37.83 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 25,258.04, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.80 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 7,143.36. Both the indexes eked out new record highs briefly after open.

Investors are awaiting the fourth-quarter earnings reports to gauge the impact of recent tax cuts. The earnings season kicks off later this week, starting with big banks.

Shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were down between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent. Most big U.S. lenders have estimated one-off charges to their fourth quarter earnings on account of tax cuts.

The S&P healthcare index fell 0.81 per cent, declining most among the major S&P sectors on the first day of JP Morgan annual healthcare conference in San Francisco.

The Nasdaq biotech index fell 1.86 per cent and was set for its worst day since Oct. 26, led by about 4-per-cent drop in Biogen and about 2.5-per-cent drop each in Celgene and Regeneron.

Caterpillar climbed 1.47 per cent to open at a record high after JP Morgan upgraded the stock saying the tax overhaul could help construction business cycle extend into 2018.

Amazon rose about 1.23 per cent after Credit Suisse hiked its price target on the online retailer's stock.

Nvidia gained about 3.13 per cent after the graphics chipmaker announced partnership with Uber and Volkswagen as its artificial intelligence platforms expand into technology for self-driving cars.

GoPro shares hit record low after the company said it expected lower fourth-quarter revenue and would exit the drone business.